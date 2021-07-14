GREAT BARRINGTON —The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center has expanded its already announced lineup of live programs, to include performances this fall by the Paul Taylor Dance Company, Christopher Cross, Rosanne Cash, Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery, the John Pizzarelli trio, The New Standards and Tom Papa.
The Paul Taylor Dance Company will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3 and 4. The performance will featuring three works, “Aureole,” “A Field of Grass,” and “Brandenburgs.” Other show dates include Christopher Cross on Friday, Oct. 1; Rosanne Cash on Saturday, Nov. 6; Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery, "A Swingin’ Little Christmas," on Friday, Dec. 10; the John Pizzarelli Trio, The New Standards, on Saturday, Dec. 18, and Tom Papa on Friday, March 11, 2022. All of the performances are at 8 p.m.
These shows join the previously announced summer performances by Pilobolus, the Broadway in the Berkshires, and Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong. A rescheduled performance from Hot Tuna and David Grisman on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m., rounds out the fall and winter season.
Tickets to Paul Taylor Dance Company, Christopher Cross, and Tom Papa went on sale July 10. Tickets to Rosanne Cash, Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery, and John Pizzarelli will be available to the public at noon on Saturday, July 17.
“Anticipating the return of live programming at the Mahaiwe is a joy. This line-up offers something for everyone, from dance to classic rock, a little country, plenty of jazz, and comedy to round things out,” said Mahaiwe Executive Director Janis Martinson. “The unifying concept is bringing audiences the best of the best, with creators who have mastered their craft and continue to renew it over a lifetime and those who are so multi-talented that you want to see them no matter what they’re doing.”
Tickets for the Paul Taylor Dance Company are $20 to $95; Christopher Cross, $40 to $80; Rosanne Cash, $40 to $95; Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery – "A Swingin' Little Christmas," $40 to $125; The John Pizzarelli Trio – The New Standards, $45 to $105; Tom Papa, $30 to $65. Discounts for Mahaiwe Members are available.
For more information on safety and attendance guidelines, go to mahaiwe.org.