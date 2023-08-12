Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center adds Samantha Bee, Matt Kearney, dance company BODYTRAFFIC and 'Odyssey' to fall lineup

GREAT BARRINGTON — Comedian Samantha Bee, multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Mat Kearney, dance company BODYTRAFFIC and a new play by Lisa Peterson join the Mahaiwe Performing Art Center's programming this fall.
The four new live shows join the previously-announced, rescheduled appearance by Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro on Oct. 27.
“This run of programming is a great example of the span of genres the Mahaiwe brings to the Berkshires,” Mahaiwe Executive Director Janis Martinson said in a news release. “Fans of contemporary drama will be eager to see the latest from Lisa Peterson, a feminine companion to the play 'An Iliad' that she developed with Denis O’Hare a decade ago, while dance audiences will want to see BODYTRAFFIC’s latest innovations. Mat Kearney will satisfy the folk-pop crowd, throwing in some hip-hop beats for good measure, and Samantha Bee will draw anyone who wants their laughter with a little wit.”
"Odyssey," written and directed by Peterson, a two-time Obie Award winner, will be performed 8 p.m. Oct. 14 and 1 p.m. Oct. 15 by The Acting Company, a theatrical company based in New York City. This adaption of "The Odyssey" brings new life to an ancient epic. Four young women trapped in the limbo of a refugee camp retell Odysseus’ adventures as they struggle with their own search for a home. Tickets are $25 to $60.
Los Angeles-based dance company BODYTRAFFIC makes its Mahaiwe debut with performances 8 p.m. Nov. 10 and 3 p.m. Nov. 11. Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett leads a masterful troupe, all nimble interpreters of each choreographers’ distinct vision. Tickets are $35 to $65.
Kearney, a Nashville-based, Oregon-born musician, performs 8 p.m. Nov. 17 with a trio in support of his newest album, "January Flower." Written between an isolated retreat in Joshua Tree and his home studio, "January Flower" sees Kearney in his rawest form, distilling the songwriting process and rediscovering the joy of making music. Tickets are $35 to $75. VIP packages are $125.
Samantha Bee, two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian and former host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," is bringing her new live show, “Your Favorite Woman,” to the Mahaiwe 8 p.m., Nov. 18.
"This obscene vanity project promises to 'remind you women are inherently magical beings despite what six Supreme Court justices and your Instagram feed wants you to believe,'" the release states.
“Many of the best segments we did on 'Full Frontal' focused on making complex issues more accessible,” Bee said in the release. “And I am called to do that once again. Not sure why. Nothing much is happening in the world of women’s bodily autonomy, so I am taking it upon myself to teach the parts of sex ed that should’ve been taught by your gym teacher.”
The show will feature Bee’s signature comedy, memorable visual aids, and debunked myths that have been drilled into our heads since the dawn of recorded history. Tickets are $45 to $85, VIP packages are $185.
Tickets for all programming is available through the box office, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, in person or by phone at 413-528-0100. Tickets can be purchased anytime at mahawie.org.