Manhattan Chamber Players making Close Encounters With Music debut with 'Bach Brandenburg to Appalachian Spring' concert

GREAT BARRINGTON — With its treasure trove of Shaker heritage, the beloved song “Simple Gifts” holds special meaning in the Berkshires.
The song forms the centerpiece of Aaron Copland’s iconic 1944 “Appalachian Spring,” which will be performed by musicians of the Manhattan Chamber Players, who are making their Berkshire debut with Close Encounters With Music at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 4 p.m. April 23.
Originally written as a ballet for Martha Graham — she suggested its name — the Copland masterwork shares a program with J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, and Felix Mendelssohn’s String Octet Opus 20.
Violist Luke Fleming founded Manhattan Chamber Players in 2015, and serves as artistic director. Most of the musicians are part of other distinguished chamber ensembles, including two members of the Escher Quartet, which recently appeared at Williams College and will perform Tchaikovsky's “Souvenir de Florence” with Close Encounters on May 21.
The Mahaiwe program features some of the largest ensemble works in Manhattan Chamber Players’ repertoire.
“With 13 players, ‘Appalachian Spring’ is the largest thing we’ve ever done, it’s huge,” Fleming said from his home on aptly-named Wagner Street in New Orleans, having relocated from New York City to his native Louisiana during the pandemic. The Manhattan Chamber Players have performed the piece a half dozen times over the years, he said. The Brandenburg Concerto is scored for 11 people. Close Encounters artistic director Yehuda Hanani will play the third cello part.
While the Manhattan Chamber Players encompasses 20 musicians, concerts rarely exceed six players, performing mostly piano quartets, string quintets and sextets drawn from the Classical and Romantic Period — works musicians rarely get to play once they’re out of school, Fleming said.
“The Mendelssohn Octet is one of the great musical miracles of all time. He wrote it when he was just 16 years old. We think of Mozart as the most famous wunderkind prodigy, but Mendelssohn was the most impressive musical child genius there was. His early [work] has incredible emotional maturity, and the octet is inspired writing. The third movement [has] Midsummer Night’s Dream elfin charm and splendor, the slow movement is tragic and beautiful and heavenly, and the last movement is this brilliant fugue, a glorious piece of music and an audience favorite.”
Fleming was introduced to the viola at age 13 in public school, tall enough at 5 foot 10 to handle the oversize instrument.
"I fell in love with it immediately, and never looked back,” he said. “It’s close to my heart whenever I do an outreach performance in public schools, having that in my mind.”
The son of two retired Methodist ministers, growing up he played for his parents’ congregations “pretty much every Sunday,” he said. He still performs in church in New Orleans whenever he’s in town.
From Louisiana State University, Fleming spent a year at the Royal Academy of Music in London, England, then moved to New York City for masters and doctorate degrees at Juilliard. He played with Attacca String Quartet for six years, before leaving to found the Manhattan Chamber Players.
“I had all these friends and colleagues I came up with, most of us started playing together at Marlboro Music Festival. We had these musical connections, but had gone our separate ways," he said.
They all enjoyed playing together when they could, Fleming said, and he thought, “this is what I should be doing.” So he self-financed and self-managed the group until it took off.
Manhattan Chamber Players has performed extensively across America, coast to coast. “We’ve played numerous times at a music festival on Martha’s Vineyard, it takes two ferries to get there,” Fleming said. “And we’ve played a lot in California.”
They also appear every year in New Orleans at Crescent City Chamber Music Festival, which Fleming founded.
An annual highlight is Grand Canyon Music Festival, held right on the canyon’s rim — an amazing place to be, Fleming said. “The audience is all tourists and park employees, the classical music is usually a surprise for the tourists.”
Besides North America, the group travels internationally. “We did a China tour one year, it was a crazy experience, 10 cities in 14 days,” Fleming said. “And we toured Israel twice.”
In January 2020, the ensemble signed with a major management company.
“It was one of the happiest days of my life,” Fleming said, “and then the pandemic happened. It was touch and go for a while, but things feel pretty much back to normal.”
Manhattan Chamber Players is likely the largest chamber ensemble Close Encounters has programmed.
“If you get beyond it, you already have an orchestra,” Hanani said. “We’ve had baroque groups before, but never this kind of ensemble. They are really the finest musicians in New York.”
Hanani developed the program with Fleming.
“The Mendelssohn Octet is a superb masterpiece, an astonishing phenomenon that catapulted him into the pantheon of great composers,” Hanani said. “In the Bach, everyone is a soloist, and I’m looking forward to playing the third cello with them.”
Copland’s Appalachian Spring is very appropriate for the season, he added. “A young couple moves into a new house, it’s spring of the world and spring of the heart.”
The piece holds a particular resonance for Hanani.
“I spent a week with Copland [when] he was in his 80s, one of the last concerts he conducted was in San Antonio and I was his soloist. We were at the same hotel, rehearsing, eating, chatting. He was a wonderful, kind, soft-spoken, unassuming person. So secure in his place in history, he knew he was the father of American music and didn’t have to impress. He said to me, I don’t know why I’m being invited to conduct my own music, Lenny [Bernstein] does it so much better.
“He left a very special impression on me. The son of Jewish immigrants from Russia who grew up in Brooklyn, he created this amazing vision of America for all of us.”
