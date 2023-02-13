At Mass MoCA, Jlin and Florence To are having a cosmic conversation of light and sound

NORTH ADAMS — Inside a vast complex of former factory buildings, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art overflows with creativity. On every wall, around every corner, artworks, sounds — even the very architecture — engage the senses and inspire and uplift all who venture within.
Several times each year, performing artists from all disciplines and backgrounds participate in two-week residencies at this cultural crucible. For electronic musician and producer Jlin and visual light and sound artist Florence To, it’s like embarking on a magical mystery tour, as they develop and explore their new collaborative work “Akoma,” derived from Jlin’s future album of the same name.
On Feb. 18, in the museum’s cavernous Hunter Center, they will share the fruits of their artistry in a performance and installation. They recently spoke by phone about their journeys to this productive endeavor.
Both in their mid-30s, the two come from very different backgrounds, separated by thousands of miles and an ocean. To was raised in Scotland by Hong Kong immigrant parents and now lives in Berlin. She worked in fashion and textiles before the 2008 recession forced her to seek a new profession creating light installations.
Jlin lives in her hometown of Gary, Ind., near Chicago. She used to work in a steel mill, the area’s principal employer, before pursuing a successful career composing and performing electronic music inspired by the fast-paced Chicago-style “footwork” genre. She has released three well-received albums and composed work for acclaimed dance companies and contemporary classical ensembles.
“My mother graduated from Selma HBCU,” she recalled, “so I used to hear a lot of her stories which inspires my music.” That’s one of the reasons she love percussion and would like to work with HBCU marching bands one day, she said. “I listen to everything,” she declared, citing artists from Sade and Eartha Kitt to Igor Stravinsky among her influences.
To has lived and worked extensively in London, England, and throughout Europe.
“I was working with derelict industrial spaces,” she said, “I was always interested in architecture. But I was also very good with computers [and] technology. I started working in underground raves, in a carpark, a factory, I would do audiovisual lights for them so I could make a portfolio.” Her career now includes projects from Mexico to Japan; and she has extended her repertoire through cutting up and remaking silent films and creating sound installations.
“Sound has always played a big role in my work,” she noted, “even when I worked in fashion. It was something I was always passionate about.”
This is Jlin and To’s first residency together, but not their first collaboration.
“In 2015, there was a festival called ‘Unsound’ in Krakow, Poland,” Jlin said. “I had never done a show outside of the U.S. before, and needed a visual artist for my work. Unsound’s presenters sent me a list of names, and Flo was number one. I saw her work and needed to go no further.”
Jlin was working on her third solo album, “Akoma,” when her agents at Pomegranate Arts suggested a Mass MoCA residency “to try the record out.” The Ghanaian word “Akoma” stands for the heart, Jlin said, and also symbolizes patience, intention and perseverance.
“I wanted this to be very audiovisual,” she said. “I’d never done that before and thought, I must call Flo and run this idea past her.”
“Flo and I have very good chemistry in regards to performance. We work so organically together, we understand each other. Our work ethics and practices are very much the same, even though we operate in different [areas].”
“[The project] is about bringing a rhythm and a vibration into the space,” To said. “It’s not focused so much on stylizing, it’s about how the generated graphics can move. The work is quite abstract. I grab the audio frequencies Jlin is working with, and trigger visual elements.”
To maneuvers light as a choreographer would a body.
“How we sustain, create acceleration or a moment, it’s all composition based. I don’t see visuals as separate from sound, it’s like a counter-melody, or base melody — even darkness when you don’t have any visuals.”
There will be images on a transparent hologram screen, and light-reflecting metal sculpture in the presentation, she offered.
“I can’t really describe what it looks like, it’s a residency and we need to be able to progress with ideas that we have. We have the root of what we’re starting out with, but I have no idea how it’s going to change.”
“I love not knowing what I’m going to do,” Jlin said. “I don’t like blueprints, it becomes very mechanical and I don’t create that way. Neither one of us is afraid to go into a place that is uncomfortable, and then just figure it out as we’re in it.”
“You never really know until you’re there and move around what is immersive,” To added. “At the end of the day, when we’re performing, we’re giving people an experience.”
IF YOU GO
'Akoma: Jlin and Florence To'
What: A work-in-progress concert/installation
Where: Hunter Center, Mass MoCA, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams
When: 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18,
Admission: $32, advance, $42, day of, $59, preferred seating with museum admission
Information: 413-662-2111, massmoca.org
COVID Policy: Masks required when not eating or drinking.