Mass MoCA's Iris Residency seeks out western Massachusetts immigrant artists

NORTH ADAMS — Luiza Folegatti knows from her personal and professional experience that immigrant artists do not always have space for their creative work.
Artistic projects may have to be paused while they deal with issues like housing and health insurance, sometimes while navigating a language barrier, said Folegatti, a Brazilian artist who works at the Berkshire Immigrant Center.
A new program she is involved with at Mass MoCA, the Iris Residency, aims to help.
In collaboration with the Berkshire Immigrant Center, the Studios at Mass MoCA is launching a new artist residency for western Massachusetts artists who are foreign-born or are first or second-generation American. This February, the Iris Residency will offer two artists a free four-week residency that includes a stipend for materials and living expenses.
The Studios at Mass MoCA hosts up to 10 artists at a time for anywhere from two to eight weeks in their North Adams studios.
The idea for the immigrant-focused pilot program came from a conversation at the Studios. “We were talking about how to better support immigrants and refugee artists in the residency, and brainstorming ideas,” said Studios Manager Carolina Porras Monroy. “Shortly after, we brought Luiza into the conversation because not only was she a resident and working at the Berkshire Immigrant Center, a lot of her work is photographing and interviewing immigrant families.” Last year, Folegatti worked on a photography book during her residency.
Residents will have access to optional free resources and support from the Berkshire Immigrant Center. Depending on what residents need, that could be counseling with a case manager for visa questions, English classes for non-native speakers, classes for those who want to apply for U.S. citizenship, or information on health insurance, said Folegatti, an executive assistant at the Berkshire Immigrant Center.
Submissions are due by mid-September, and application instructions can be found on the Assets for Artists website. The application is also translated into Spanish and Portuguese. “Those are the biggest communities in the area in terms of language,” Folegatti said. “We don’t want language to be something that keeps people from applying and participating.”
Folegatti and Porras Monroy are working to spread the word about the new program. “We started this program because we want to create an opportunity for folks who may not have been able to have artist residencies before or know what residences are or consider themselves ‘artists,’” Porras Monroy said. “So we really want to reach different community members who are working within the communities and are creatives but who wouldn’t necessarily think the Studios at Mass MoCA as something they could apply to.”
Being an artist doesn’t have to mean traditional forms like painting or drawing, she added. “We’ve been very open to different ideas of what that looks like.”