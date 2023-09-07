Celebrate the art of cheesemaking at the 2023 Massachusetts Cheese Guild Festival at High Lawn Farm

Here’s exciting news for those who seek out exceptional local food: After a three-year COVID-inspired hiatus, the Massachusetts Cheese Guild Festival is back! And, even more exciting for Berkshire residents is that it’s going to be held in Lee.

Some 20 cheesemakers and producers of accompanying products will meet at High Lawn Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 23, to celebrate the art of cheesemaking. They’ll have products to sample and for sale. In addition to goat and cow’s milk cheeses, you’ll discover regional beer, wine, biscuits, honey and charcuterie. There will also be farm tours and ice cream, gentle mooing and a farm-friendly environment for picnicking and family fun.

The event is happening on the same day as the Lenox Apple Squeeze — another returning fall tradition It’s a great way to sample some of the best Massachusetts has to offer.

IT STARTED IN MASSACHUSETTS

Cheesemaking and dairy in general was once a thriving industry in Massachusetts. In fact, artisan cheesemaking started in Massachusetts in 1624, by all accounts, the earliest in what would eventually become the United States. The European settlers’ knowledge of cheesemaking easily adapted to our New England climate, which helped sustain them through lean winters.

“Cheese is milk’s leap toward immortality,” said the American author and intellectual Clifton Fadiman. The waste-not-want-not necessity of farming meant families all over Massachusetts in the 1700s made their own wheels of cheese from spring and summer milk abundance for sustenance and, eventually, trade —if someone’s wheels were particularly tasty.

THE GUILD IS BORN

In time, commodity dairy producers on cheaper land further west drove artisan production in Massachusetts to the brink. But, in the 2010s, the Massachusetts Cheese Guild was born, paralleling the rise of artisan cheese nationwide. While the pandemic and critical labor shortages wiped out some early-stage cheesemakers, consumer interest in local products has only grown.

Massachusetts Cheese Guild President Terri Lawton, owner and cheesemaker at Oake Knoll Farms in Foxborough, offers up this hopeful thought: “Now, there are lots of opportunities for people interested in going into cheesemaking — with farms in the Midwest getting larger — it’s a great time for artisan cheesemakers to get in.’

High Lawn Farm, owned and backed by the Wilde and Fields families, is a case in point. This year, the 1,600-acre property celebrates 100 years of raising Jersey cows, pasteurizing, bottling and selling some of the best milk you’ll ever have. (And for those who indulge, their chocolate milk is knee-buckling, while you have only to shake your whisk at and speak firmly to their heavy cream to make an immortal apple crisp topping.) However, like so many dairy farmers facing competition from plant-based ‘milk’ alternatives, they turned to value-added products — in 2019 they started making cheese, butter, ghee and ice cream with their exceptional milk, all of which is available at their farm store right on site.

The Massachusetts Cheese Guild cheesemakers are scattered across the state, from Williamstown to Chilmark. They may make hundreds of pounds of cheese a week, or only 10 pounds; they may be rural or urban, they may be a year-round facility or seasonal, but they all are family-owned and operated.

High Lawn Farm’s Specialty Foods Operations Manager Amye Guluzian and Cheesemaker Matt Schweizer, along with all the makers who will be at the Festival, are working hard to make this a day to remember.

For more information about the upcoming festival or to buy tickets, go to macheeseguild.org. Tickets are $30 each or free with a $25 Cheese Lover membership.