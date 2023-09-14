Should you crack open that bottle of wine? Or save it? Either way, you'll get to savour the flavor once it's open

Last week, a good friend came over for dinner, and I opened a bottle from a case of wine I bought 10 years ago.

It was a bottle of white Burgundy, a 2008 premier cru Chassagne-Montrachet, and I had high expectations for it. Even though it seemed like a relative bargain when I purchased it — probably $40 or $50, it was from a top vineyard and a top grower.

As soon as we pulled the cork, we knew we were in for a treat. White Burgundy, at its most beguiling, has smells and flavors that are hard to describe. The best bottles are positively loaded with hints and ethereal suggestions. Both white and red Burgundy, especially, usually make me feel a little like I’m standing in a field of wild herbs and spices. Whites can smell like lavender, lemongrass, beeswax and thyme, among other things.

Sign up for the In The Berkshires This Week newsletter Sign up

Of course, a bottle like that can take hold of a whole evening, and it did for us; we drank it as slowly as we could, with my friend’s roasted chicken, potatoes and greens. Another thing about a very great wine is that it is always the right amount. Half a bottle of something spectacular never leaves me wanting more. The nights when I drink too much are the nights when nothing on the table is excellent.

How astonished I was, a couple of days later, when I was broadsided with the latest reminder of what I have heard from friends in the industry: Burgundy prices have gone crazy. An online search to check in on the wine we had drunk a few nights prior yielded shocking news: any available bottles of it, from any shop in the country and from any vintage, now costs more than $500 per bottle.

I can’t plead ignorance or even surprise when it comes to what has happened with the prices of some wines over the last several years. An old friend in the wine business tells a story about the day in the early 1980s when he started importing the wines of a renowned grower in Chambolle-Musigny. The man explained that he had a single barrel of wine to offer, about 25 cases, or 300 bottles, from one of his top vineyards. Forty years later, my friend explains, in the face of exploding interest in these wines from markets all over the world, that vigneron’s daughter still has just that one barrel to offer every year. People from Topeka to Hong Kong have gone crazy for the wines, but the grapevines don’t seem to have noticed!

The good news, and there is some very good news, is that the world remains full of bargain wines. The same friend who told the story about the one available barrel, perhaps in the same breath, offered the same advice: think about what’s coming next. Which family growers from below-the-radar regions have been making spectacular, age-worthy wines for years, and for whatever reason have not yet felt the demands of thirsty new markets?

In the last couple of weeks, I have been lucky enough to taste new wines with vendors, as my new restaurant, Heirloom Lodge in West Stockbridge, inches closer to fruition. As I tasted through a selection of top Beaujolais wines from the 2021 vintage — which is destined to go down as one of the greats — it occurred to me that the prices of wines from Beaujolais have yet to blast off the way that much of the rest of Burgundy has. And while it may be the case that the best bottles from Morgon or Brouilly will never rival the masterpieces of Chassagne-Montrachet or Chambolle-Musigny, the wines from the top Beaujolais appellations are still plentiful, to say nothing of seriously delicious, and virtually never cost more than $30 or $40 per bottle in a shop.

What’s more, while the best Beaujolais can age just as beautifully as top Burgundy bottlings, virtually none of it requires the patience that is appropriately devoted to the more famous wines of the northern part of the region. So whether you, scrupulous buyer, decide to squirrel a case or two away for a decade, or perhaps make an impetuous decision to crack a bottle on a random Tuesday night, a panoply of quite pleasant tastes and smells awaits.