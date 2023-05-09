Can drinking red wine cause headaches? Or help you live longer?

At a recent lunch that featured a luminary of the wine world, who offered general remarks and then some comments about each of the wines being poured at the table, an 80-year-old man sitting next to me lamented some recent medical news about wine.

As it turns out, he said between sips, doctors now believe that wine doesn’t help people to live longer lives. On the other side of me at the table, a conversation ensued about one of the only things we know for sure about the way human beings process what they eat and drink, which is that everyone is different. My friend, sitting next to me on the other side, explained that doctors and scientists are pretty sure that what causes cholesterol to spike in one person doesn’t have the same effect in someone else. And we don’t need doctors to tell us that our physiologies are all different, chock full of vagaries and unknowns.

I have spent an untold number of hours at dinner tables (usually standing next to them), speaking with people about what they want to eat and drink. As one might imagine, I have heard some stories.

“I’m not a big white wine drinker.”

“Red wine gives me headaches.”

“I’m allergic to raw onions.”

“I’m lactose intolerant.”

“I’m allergic to pork.”

“It wasn’t there when I was younger, but as an adult, I seem to have developed an aversion to pineapple.”

We are living in an age characterized not only by an abundance of available ingredients but also by a proud willingness to discuss our many predilections and aversions.

Of course, many of the notions we have about the things we should or should not eat and drink are based entirely in fact and empirical reality. Even though a chef with whom I worked many years ago in Los Angeles told me more than once that allergies were in the mind, the truth is that peanuts almost kept me from breathing a few times when I was a kid. I also develop a funny, swollen feeling in my mouth when I eat certain cheeses, though no cheesemonger with whom I’ve spoken about it knows for sure why, or which ones to avoid.

There’s no question that some people, who have celiac disease, are surely averse to wheat. In other instances, of course, people have murkier understandings of their lists of friendly ingredients versus hostile ones. Do you feel better in the morning if you eat eggs or fruit? Many of us spend our entire lives asking ourselves questions about how our bodies and minds respond to different comestibles.

When I hear people talk about their sensitivities to certain wines, the first thing that crosses my mind is to remember that a single glass of wine is made from a lot of grapes; and not just the sweet juice in them, but also the polyphenols in the seeds and skins (and sometimes stems). Add alcohol to that mix, which is what results after most of the grape sugar goes through fermentation, and you’re left with a fairly potent glass. So while the preservative SO2 (sometimes referred to as ‘sulfites’) is often identified as the culprit that gives a person a headache after drinking a glass of something dark and rich, I think the effects of drinking a few glasses-worth of sugar and alcohol, especially without food, and often without water, are often overlooked.

For many years, wines from all over the world consistently carried around 13 percent “ABV,” which means alcohol by volume. Lately, because many wineries started making wines intentionally from riper fruit, and because of climate change and warmer growing seasons, it is not uncommon for (especially) red wines to clock in at 15 percent, or even higher. These same higher-alcohol wines, often made from grapes like malbec or zinfandel, can also have as much as three or four times as much grape sugar remaining in them even after fermentation.

I recall that many years ago, a selling point attached to some of the Australian wines coming into the market was that they were so “robust” that you didn’t need any food to eat with them, and the pleasure of drinking a glass or two by themselves was championed. It’s a fine idea, for wine lovers who like that style of wine; of course, people should drink whatever appeals to them. But the relative ease with which our bodies process wines with significantly different sugar levels, and the huge difference between thirteen percent alcohol wines and wines that measure 15 percent alcohol, should not be underestimated.