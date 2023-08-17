Viewing Spain through the lens of food and wine enhances the cultural experience

It was a busy 12 days in all: Madrid, Léon, Barcelona; winery visits in Rioja, Bierzo, the mountain appellation of Valdeorras on the eastern edge of Galicia and the Pénedes region on the Mediterranean coast; a couple of days with a friend on the island of Formentera. More stops than I would have liked — I would usually prefer to stay in one place at least for several days. But it was my first-ever visit to a big and extremely diverse country, so I wanted to get my steps in, and see a few things.

More importantly, I wanted to taste a few things.

For 20 years, since my first trip to France as a young person working in the restaurant business, I thought of Europe as a place to find some of the best things that had been thought and cooked. Anyone who landed in Paris or Rome could immediately glean the historical foundation provided by centuries of culinary practices if they didn’t know about them already. I went there looking for a kind of focus, for the gifts of time-tested approaches and of course found an abundance of them in observing the work of small, family wineries, many of which could trace their lineage through multiple generations.

At López de Heredia in Rioja, there arrived a bit of information, in the midst of a torrent of history, at the venerable, almost 150-year-old domain, which seemed to fit like a puzzle piece in my general sense of Spanish wine. Lidia, our excellent tour guide who I have mentioned previously, first explained the friendly relationship between Hitler and Francisco Franco in the 1930s, which helped Franco and his right-wing government prevail in the Spanish civil war. What followed, she said, under Franco’s authoritarian regime, was almost 40 years of a country essentially shut off from the rest of the world, until Franco’s death in the mid-1970s.

The wines of López de Heredia, with their extraordinary balance and regal classicism, struck me — for 20 years as a wine buyer — as being curiously underpriced. So too were the best examples of other wines from the top growing regions around the country, as was plainly borne out in visits I made to a grower named César Marquez in Bierzo, and a more well-known producer of sparkling wine in the Pénedes, called Recaredo. As Marquez dipped his thief (a device designed to pull a few ounces of wine from a barrel) into one cuvée after another and released those tastes into my glass, I scratched my head, wondering how wines of such towering quality could remain so little-known to wine drinkers all over the world, and grateful that they remain, for the time being, so reasonably priced.

At Recaredo, where a multi-generational family story not unlike the historical arc at López de Heredia undergirds not only the world-class wines but also the magnificently appointed winery itself, the value on display was still more astonishing. Long known as a producer of the Spanish sparkling wine called Cava, Recaredo led the charge several years ago to establish a new classification, because they realized that their exacting practices in the vineyards and in the winery bore little resemblance to the work that was going on in much of the rest of the region. Corpinnat, the three syllables of which explain that the wines were born (Nat) in the heart (Cor) of the Pénedes (Pin), is the new designation on the labels of top-shelf growers like Recaredo, and now offers a hint, at least, that many of these wines are at least as good as comparably-priced Champagnes, if not much better.

Mark Twain famously remarked that travel is the surest antidote to bias and prejudice, opining that occasional or more frequent glimpses of foreign cultures and their people are apt to make a person more broad and more charitable. After two years or more of being hunkered down by the pandemic, it was all the more refreshing and inspiring to experience even 10 days of immersion in the habits and patterns of Spain and its amazing people. That I had a chance to do so through the lens of food and wine, and all of its concurrent pleasures, made the trip that much sweeter.