One of the top sommeliers in the country offers his thoughts on trying new wines and if we really need different-sized wine glasses

My friends Sam and Gwendolyn were at my table a few weeks ago for a Berkshire birthday dinner party, and I had opened a handful of special occasion bottles of wine. I’ve served wine in restaurant dining rooms for years, and I can make a few reads on how different tastes are received.

I could tell that Gwendolyn and her palate were experiencing some things as she tasted the wines. I had tried to arrange a sequence of cork-pulling that would really take my guests for a ride. For a lot of American wine drinkers, a feat like this can be achieved simply by assembling a lineup of well-made wines, derived from little-known grape varieties. There was savagnin from Switzerland, and a 20-year-old roussanne from California.

I led with a dry bottle of 2014 Vouvray, made by my favorite grower in the Loire Valley. One of the things I love about the grape chenin blanc, which is what they grow in the little village of Vouvray, is its capacity to serve as a gateway grape for a lot of American wine drinkers who recognize just enough in the contours of its flavors and textures to really throw open their gustatory valves and let the intrigue pour in.

Sometimes, you can see the gears turn on someone’s face as they process what they’re tasting. A wine might bear some resemblance to familiar flavors, which might come from wines made from the grape called Chardonnay. But it’s just different enough to flip a few switches in the imagination that haven’t been thrown for a long time, if ever.

The next time I saw Sam, he told me that Gwendolyn had been hooked that night, and that she had recently come home from the store with a bottle of Burgundian Pinot Noir from Louis Latour. As curious people do, he seemed to offer the news of her purchase as something of a provocation, an open invitation to me to say something, anything, that crossed my mind, and that could be particularly salient or evocative about a pinot noir-based wine made by Louis Latour. I took the easy road, and used the example to offer a few impressions about wines that are produced in huge quantities.

There is a French word called "negociant," which is used to describe a person or a company that "makes" wine, most of the time without ever having laid eyes on the grapevines that grew the fruit that was used to make the wine. Negociants often purchase already-picked grapes and vinify wine with them, and then put their name on the bottle; even though they didn’t have anything to do with growing the grapes, which a lot of people still think is the most important part of making wine. Sometimes they even purchase finished wine and bottle it as their own, under their own label. Astute guy that he is, Sam surmised that the production of wines in enormous volumes, tens of thousands of cases at a time or more, often leads to homogeneity, wines of lesser distinction, and often, of lesser quality.

THE PROBLEM WITH MAGNUMS

A few days later, my friend Stephen called from San Francisco, where I used to manage a little restaurant with a focus on wine. He wanted to know whether I might be interested in any magnums that he is offered by some of the importers and distributors with whom we worked over the years at the restaurant. Magnums are prized by some wine lovers, including me, firstly because great wines are often bottled in them, 1500 milliliters at a time, twice as much as in a typical bottle. Second, wine bottled in magnum is said to age more gradually and majestically than wine in standard 750 milliliter bottles, which comes in handy when the wines are so good that a collector might want to wait a few years to open them. The half-as-fast aging occurs because oxygen is the element in a bottle of wine, in the tiny bit of air between the surface of the wine and the bottom of the cork, that causes the wine to mature while in the bottle, ever so slowly. In a magnum, twice as much wine is exposed to roughly the same amount of air at the top of the bottle. So it’s the case that magnums can sometimes be 20 or more years old and still give a pronounced impression of youthfulness.

Restaurateurs often have tricky relationships with magnums and other big bottles. On one hand, if they love wine, they are drawn to the mystique of a bottle that could one day be opened to the delight and astonishment of eight or 10 guests at a single table. On the other hand, Stephen and I agreed, most restaurants don’t have very good track records with the sale of magnums in their dining rooms. Expensive bottles that can seem too alluring not to purchase do often tend to fulfill their destinies as long-distance runners, collecting dust for years. Restaurateurs who manage to be around that long are left to daydream about gaggles of wine drinkers roaming the streets and finally arriving for dinner, thirsting for big bottles.

DOES THE WINE GLASS MATTER

I made a spaghetti puttanesca for Sam that night, and while I was cooking, he told me that he wanted to talk about the different shapes and sizes of wine glasses. He had heard that there were all kinds of different glasses that were meant to be employed with different wines. Did I think there was any veracity to any of that? I told him I thought it’s about 99 percent fraud. For years, fine glass companies have seized on the insecurities they rightly perceive (especially American) wine drinkers to have when it comes to hard knowledge about wine. The United States is a place where sophisticated people think they’re supposed to know about wines from all over the world. It isn’t a surprise that the glass companies sensed an opportunity to try to convince wine drinkers to have eight different wine glasses.

Twenty-five years ago, someone explained to me that Bordeaux glasses are big and cylindrical, and Burgundy glasses are shaped more like big round bowls. I told Sam that even this little binary approach, which has been a standard in my career, is arbitrary and pretty silly. I poured a 2019 Au Bon Climat "Hildegard," into a couple of Burgundy glasses for us, which I thought just might make an interesting foil for my puttanesca. Puttanesca makes me think of those savory flavors, some from land like capers and olives, and some from the ocean like anchovies, which have an umami quality reminiscent of iodine. My first thought was that some white wine from coastal Italy would be great, but I landed on the bottle of Hildegard that a friend brought for a visit a few months ago.

Hildegard is a blend of the grapes pinot blanc and pinot gris, and was made for 20 years or more in California by Jim Clendenen, the proprietor of Au Bon Climat, who was a friend and a mentor to me until he passed away in 2021. Like the rest of the world’s greatest winemakers, Jim was on a constant search for the cleanest and truest expressions of the grapes he grew. In spite of its sunny and warm California DNA, the Hildegard was a showstopper with the puttanesca, and perfectly in keeping with the pantheon of Jim’s wines. It was bright and rich, but just 13.5 percent alcohol, and with a physique like a runway model. It seemed to weave its way effortlessly through the spaghetti.

As broad, ephemeral and finally so personal as wine and tastes are, sometimes it’s not what you know, as much as who you know, and have known.