Boondocks Film Society is screening Apichatpong Weerasethakul's 'Memoria' at Tourists

NORTH ADAMS — Actress Tilda Swinton is eternally compelling on the big screen, no more so than in her latest film “Memoria” by Cannes Palme D’Or winning director Apichatpong Weerasethakul.
Weerasethakul's first work shot entirely outside his native Thailand, is set in Colombia. It follows the inner and outer journey of Scottish orchid farmer Swinton who hears an otherworldly sound that takes over her life. But you won’t see this film at your local cineplex. Not even at your area arthouse.
Neon Distribution is releasing “Memoria” one city and town at a time, often in non-traditional venues, as it travels on a seemingly endless tour around the U.S. It is the Berkshires’ good fortune that Boondocks Film Society, which screens films each month in offbeat locations, will present this rarified feature on Sept. 11 at Tourists.
Following the Boondocks format, the screening will be preceded by live music and custom cocktails and food themed to the film. Tickets include the entertainment, with refreshments sold separately.
Jeff Palfini, co-founder of Boondocks with Cindy Heslin, explained in a recent phone interview how this rare opportunity came to be.
“Neon Distribution does a lot of really great art house titles,” he said. “Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul and Tilda Swinton were looking to do something different with the film’s release. They wanted to have it solely theatrical and move around the country and popup in different cities and towns, more like a road show, a tour.
“They wanted to involve places that show the film in different ways, and Neon thought our approach is kind of unique. We watched the film, the director’s work is very ethereal, philosophical, very slow paced.”
Swinton has a longstanding creative relationship with this director, Palfini noted; though they haven’t worked on a film before. In 2012 they built a floating cinema in Thailand for a film festival they curated.
Palfini went up to Tourists to see one of their Sing for Your Slumber shows, a concert series in which touring acts played an impromptu show for guests and in return for a room for the night.
“Walking the grounds, there were a lot of threads that connected to a film like this. It’s a very serene setting, the architecture is sleek and modern. They also have what they call ‘musical architecture’ on the property. This film deals with sound and is set in Colombia cities as well as the high forest. The natural surroundings and woodsy setting of Tourists made me feel it was an ideal spot, a more interesting backdrop than just a theater.”
“Tourists was immediately excited about the idea of this elaborate event built around a film,” Palfini said. “The location is going to be stunning, just a standout in our portfolio of locations that we’ve used. Behind the Airport Rooms restaurant, there’s an area that slopes down a hill, with a flat space right alongside the river by the bridge, almost a natural amphitheater.”
“Jeff convinced us it would be a great idea to use our outdoor spaces in this way,” said Jason McDowell-Green, Tourists’ art and adventure manager. “It just sounded like a perfect fit.”
Tourists screened an outdoor film in 2020 during the pandemic, he said.
“‘Memoria’ has a really fascinating and beautiful performance by Tilda Swinton,” McDowell-Green added. “It’s a great film to experience outdoors, especially in a beautiful place here along the Hoosic River. The film has strong connections to nature and the sounds of nature.”
The 48-room hotel opened in 2018.
“The arts are at the core of what we do here at Tourists, with our proximity to museums and culture and the community of artists that live here. It’s really important for us to be a part of the community and help promote it, and help people who aren’t from town come and experience it," he said.
While planning the evening’s program, Palfini heard about musicians that make music from plants.
“We found this device with electrodes that clips to plant leaves and draws on variations in the electrical current they give off, turning them into output you can send to a synthesizer. A musician in Chatham, N.Y., who goes by the name Half Waif and is originally from Williamstown, she was intrigued by the idea. She’s a very accomplished musician and synth player, and is learning how to use the device for our event. During Happy Hour she’ll do a set of improvised synth-pop using this device," he said.
Plant Connector will create a big plant arrangement on stage for the musician to work with, he said.
Tourists’ onsite restaurant, the Airport Rooms, is creating custom cocktails themed to the movie, Palfini said.
“Their mixologist is working on some Thai-Colombian fusion craft cocktails incorporating Thai and Colombian flavors and ingredients,” he said.
Chingon Taco Truck, a regular partner of Tourists will create a themed menu incorporating street food from Colombia and Thailand like arepas and empanadas, [with] some Thai flavors, synthesizing the two profiles.
“They’ve been part of our Sunday popup series at the restaurant this summer and we are big fans of them,” McDowell-Green added. “Justin and Mariah Forstmann will be taking over the Airport Rooms kitchen for the night to craft this special menu.”
Moviegoers can also take home a free full-color poster of original art related to the event.
“We’re excited to be working with all these partners,” Palfini said. “We’ve got a really amazing group of creative people working on this event.”
Heslin, his Boondocks partner “makes the events really unique and visually appealing, whereas I do a lot of the logistical work and the hustling,” he said.
In 2017, the duo began presenting films in unusual locations after moving back to their native Connecticut from San Francisco, where they had watched arthouse and classic films in the iconic Castro Theater. Palfini had previously attended and later organized potluck movie nights while living in Budapest.
After screening drive-in films during the pandemic, Palfini said, “we’re definitely happy to get back to in-person outdoor screenings and see our people again.
“We’ve been lucky to work with some really interesting people over the five years we’ve been doing this. It’s a wonderful experience to talk to all these creative powerhouses and recognize them for their work.”
North Adams is a little further afield than Boondocks’ typical territory of the Tri-State region of northwest Connecticut, New York’s Hudson Valley and southern Berkshires. Still, Palfini said, “we’ve trained people to go from Hudson Valley to the Berkshires, to explore new places and unfamiliar locales.”
Screening ‘Memoria’ is perfect for Boondocks Film Society, Palfini said.
“It’s about people finding really unexpected things that they end up loving, that they never would have found otherwise.”
IF YOU GO ...
Who: Boondocks Film Society, Neon Distribution and Tourists
Where: Tourists, 915 State Road., North Adams
When: 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11. 7:30 p.m., film begins.
Tickets: $22. Food and drink sold separately. Bring chairs or a blanket.
Tickets and information: boondocksfilmsociety.org