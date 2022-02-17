Berkshire Mountain Distillers' Michael Sharry competes for the title of 'Master Distiller' on Discovery channel show

SHEFFIELD — Does Berkshire Mountain Distillers' Michael Sharry have what it takes to win the title of "Master Distiller" on Discovery's "Moonshiners: Master Distiller"?

In September, Sharry, head distiller at the Berkshires’ first legal distillery since prohibition since 2018, traveled to east Tennessee, the hub of many moonshiners and distilleries alike, to compete. The weekly reality competition show — hosted by moonshining legends Mark Ramsey, Eric "Digger" Manes, Tim Smith and Steve Tickle — pits one legal distiller against two "outlaw moonshiners" to see who has the skills to make the most impressive handcrafted spirit from raw local ingredients that week. Each episode requires the competitors to make a specific type of spirit, from applejack (the first American spirit) to medicinal liquors in the tradition of Jagermeister and Campari.

The prize, besides being crowned "Master Distiller" that week? The champion of each episode receives a limited release of their winning recipe through Sugarlands Distilling Co., in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Sharry, who joined Berkshire Mountain Distillers in 2014 and became its head distiller in 2018, will appear in the show's "Italian Grappa" episode with competitors Brian Battle and Kelley Tennille, airing at 9 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23, on Discovery and streaming on Discovery+.

Recently, Sharry took the time to answer a few of our questions about appearing on the competition reality show ...

Editor's note: Sharry's answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Q: How did you come to be on "Master Distiller"?

A: I was reached out to by one of the casting directors on LinkedIn of all places. I didn't really understand too much about what they were asking me about but I said sure. I had another chat with them, did some Skype stuff and was invited to be on. It was pretty cut and dry. I think COVID slowed stuff down a bit. They reached out well over a year ago. There was a lot of things that slowed down. Relatively, it was rather quick, talking to them, waiting to hear back and being invited to be on ... I had not seen the show, so it was pretty fun to watch [previous episodes] and imagine myself being up there.

Q: So, you were competing against two moonshiners?

A: Generally, that's the premise of the show, one craft distiller and two moonshiners. It's three people very well-versed in distilling from three very different backgrounds coming together to see who can make some really great tasting stuff under the pressure of time using the equipment that's there. I didn't bring any of my own equipment. It was a good time. I think the group I was cast with, I was very excited to be with. In the beginning, we were all very excited to work together, to help each other out. Just minutes before we were about to shoot the first thing, we were all, 'Hey, if anyone's in a pinch ...' It was all about making booze. It wasn't a whole race to the finish.

Q: How did you get your start with Berkshire Mountain Distillers?

A: I started in 2014, sort of doing anything they asked me to. I was doing tastings in stores, working on the grounds, on the farm, bottling, labeling; really trying to get my head in the door of running the stills and understanding how it all worked there. In 2018, I was promoted to head distiller. I've been doing all the distilling, all the fermentations and mashes since the fall 2018.

Q: Had you always wanted to be a distiller?

A: It's all been quite circuitous, as I imagine it is for most people. I went to school in Vermont for sustainable agriculture and food production. On the weekends, I'd brew beer with buddies. It was for fun, but because I was studying agriculture, I came to value the ingredients we used — grains, and inevitably malts, hops, and other adjunct things. I was really intrigued by that. When I graduated in 2013, I was given the opportunity to apprentice under a wine maker in Italy ... It was like an abroad program ... I was mostly there to manage the farm. They had goats, chickens, pigs and most notably grapes and apples. There were 4 to 5 acres of grapes and a handful of pears and apples.

We were working with the University of Munich to develop fungi resistant grapes. Grapes don't require a lot of pesticide spraying. That's why I was there, to help the University of Munich find out if those grapes were good for making wine. When fall came, I ended up helping the farm manager/wine manager make all the wines. Towards the end of it, we had all of these grape skins and I was wondering what we were going to do with them. He told me we were going to distill them. So he was a moonshiner out in Italy. It was all hush-hush. He had this little still and we ran all the grape skins through it and they made these unbelievable grappas. So, I was enchanted ever since. My time was short in Italy. I flew back to Massachusetts, where I'm from, googled distilleries and emailed them all asking them if I could have a job. Fortunately, Chris [Weld] responded.

When it came time for the show, I was very honored they asked me to do the grappa episode. I would have done anything they wanted. It was very serendipitous.

Q: Now, I know you can't tell us the outcome of the episode, but is it safe to assume you had a great time filming it?

A: It was a blast. I'm still in a group chat with the other folks I was on the show with. We text pretty regularly. It's really cool that we made all these relationships. They shoot six episodes at the same time, so we were put in a hotel together — all 18 contestants. It was really like an absolute summer camp at a hotel with 18 other people, who all they want to do is talk about booze and moonshine and distilling. It was really cool to hang out with all those folks and we all still keep in contact and everyone is doing some really cool stuff.