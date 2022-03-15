Berkshire Opera Festival offers 'Mid-Winter Mozart' as curtain-raiser to summer's 'Don Giovanni'

GREAT BARRINGTON — In his all-too-brief lifetime of just 35 years, composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart penned more than 800 works of music, written from his Salzburg childhood to his final days in Vienna in 1791. It was an astonishing achievement by any standards.
On Sunday, March 27, in stately Saint James Place, a selection of his vocal works can be heard in “Mid-Winter Mozart,” a concert presented by Berkshire Opera Festival featuring soprano Maria Valdes and tenor Alex McKissick, accompanied by pianist Noah Palmer.
Designed as a curtain-raiser to BOF’s summer main stage full production of Mozart’s masterpiece opera “Don Giovanni” — rescheduled from 2020 — the 75-minute program includes some dozen works: eight solo arias, two duets, one concert aria and three art songs.
It’s the first winter programming offered by the professional opera company, which debuted in 2016 and is now in its sixth season.
“We’ve always wanted to have a greater musical presence in the Berkshires outside of the summer time,” said Brian Garman, company co-founder, artistic director and conductor, by phone from his Manhattan home. “Like our summer recitals, we do a deep dive into a particular theme, which this month is Mozart. We’re presenting a wide variety of music, some of it familiar to our audience, and some of it new. There’s music from the great later masterpieces like 'Don Giovanni' and 'The Marriage of Figaro,' and earlier works such as an aria from 'La Finta Semplice,' an opera Mozart wrote when he was only 12 years old.”
Other featured operas include “The Magic Flute,” “Idomeneo” and “Cosi fan tutte."
“[The performers] are three very fine artists,” Garman added. “Soprano Maria Valdes was Gilda in 'Rigoletto' in 2018 and Younger Alyce this past summer in 'Glory Denied.' The excellent young tenor Alex McKissick is [making] his first appearance with Berkshire Opera Festival. He will be back in a leading role in one of our 2023 productions [not yet announced]. At the piano is Noah Palmer, a very accomplished accompanist and conductor who now lives right in our backyard over in Columbia County.”
Garman will host the event and “explain what’s going on, give a little background, and help the audience on its journey through the program.”
He considers Mozart one of the greatest composers of opera who has ever lived.
“We had wanted to do something [by] Mozart from the very beginning,” he explained. “My favorite [of his operas] is 'Don Giovanni,' written 240 years ago. The level of technical skill of composition is so incredibly high. He [writes] comedy effortlessly in a way that is genuinely funny, [writes] tragedy and dramatic situations [that are] genuinely moving, and gives real humanity to these characters through their music. So much of the emotion they convey is still relatable to us today.”
The concert program, Garman said, will include Donna Elvira’s “magnificent aria” from the opera’s Second Act. Heartbroken at seeing the legendary Lothario seduce other women, she feels self-pity and wishes ill for him; but, as she sings, “she’s thinking, he betrayed me but I’m still holding a candle for him, I still have feelings for him.”
On first hearing Maria Valdes sing in 2016, Garman “saw and heard what a beautiful artist she is, and engaged her right away to sing Gilda [in Verdi’s 'Rigoletto']. She has extensive Mozart on her resume, so I thought she would be an ideal choice for this program.”
He added, “I first heard Alex [McKissick] back in 2017, and was struck by the beauty and purity of his voice. And I’ve been looking for an opportunity for him at BOF.”
“He has a gorgeous voice,” Valdes said, joining the phone conversation from her home in Atlanta, Ga. She appears with the tenor for the first time in the recital.
This is her third visit to Berkshire Opera Festival: first a classic opera, then a modern work, now a concert.
“I find it amazing that the same company can put on such a variety of repertoire successfully,” she said. “High-quality productions that feel like you’re in New York City but you’re in the beautiful Berkshires, it’s a really special thing that they have.
“I just love and believe in what they’re doing, so it probably shines through. Sometimes you find people that you love collaborating with, and it’s a good team. I hope to keep coming back in the years to come.”
Valdes recently premiered an opera based on the beloved Ezra Jack Keats children’s book “A Snowy Day” at Houston Grand Opera, and is newly returned from Hawaii where she sang in “The Tragedy of Carmen” with Hawaii Opera Theater — and got engaged to conductor Logan Souther.
“Being back on the east coast will be a bit of a shock, I’ve not been to that part of the world outside of summer time,” she said.
The in-demand soprano has a busy year ahead, including reprising Gilda with Florida’s Gold Coast Symphony; performing Maria in “The Sound of Music” at Charlottesville Opera, where her “Glory Denied” Berkshire Opera Festival cast-mate, Caroline Worra, is artistic director; and numerous recitals and concerts “which I’m very excited about,” she said.
This is her first all-Mozart recital, as his work is done mostly in operatic or symphonic contexts, she noted.
”This speaks to the magnitude and depth of music he composed, it’s varied and contrasting and flows. Not many composers could captivate an audience for an entire concert.”
An aria from the early opera “La Finta Semplice” she added, “has air underneath it, it makes me feel like I’m floating, it’s so beautiful. And there’s something improvisatory about it, which I love.”
These earlier works are not often done in full production, she said, “and they’re gorgeous pieces.”
The concert “combines my worlds of being a recital singer and being an opera singer. [It’s] very time consuming to prepare because of the sheer amount of music and memorization, and you mostly work on your own. You have to be very careful with pacing in the program and making sure everything flows, and that the audience is being taken on a journey that is meaningful.”
She’s looking forward to singing duets with McKissick.
“I love the challenge of having just a few days of rehearsal to figure out how your instrument fits with someone else’s. I prepare different ways of doing the same phrase and different tempi, because my stage partner might have a different idea. I try to be flexible. The true art is made when you can respond in real time to what someone else is bringing to the piece.”
“That’s the beauty of these things,” she said. “We prepare on our own … and then we get together and magic happens.”