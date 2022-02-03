Misty Blues celebrating release of 11th album with a concert at The Colonial

PITTSFIELD — Misty Blues has a lot to celebrate.

The Berkshires-based blues band just released its 11th album, "One Louder" (their third album during the pandemic) and has a new contract with their first full-time label.

The band, which has been together for 23 years, recently signed with British music label Lunaria Records, and plans to tour England in 2023, a trip delayed for a year by the coronavirus pandemic.

If You Go Misty Blues "One Louder" Release Concert What: Misty Blues with special guest, The Diego Mongue Band. Where: The Colonial Theatre, 111 South St., Pittsfield When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb 11 Tickets: $25 More information: 413-997-4444; berkshiretheatregroup.org COVID-19 safety protocols: Patrons must be fully vaccinated. Proof of vaccination and ID required. Masks are required for all patrons regardless of age or vaccination status.

A staple of live music for local community celebrations and events, as well as for live music venues in the Northeast and the South, Misty Blues' songs can be heard on radio stations around the East Coast and in the United Kingdom. Their next tour, of southern states Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi, starts at the end of February.

But first, the band is celebrating "One Louder" with an album release concert Friday, Feb. 11, at The Colonial Theatre.

Gina Coleman, the band’s founder, main writer and lead singer, said "One Louder" marks another step in the band members’ evolution as musicians, and reflects on living through, or perhaps despite, a pandemic.

"One Louder" What: The 11th album from Misty Blues features a host of special guest artists. Cost: $20, purchase online at mistybluesband.com ON THE ALBUM: Misty Blues: Gina Coleman, lead vocals; Benny Kohn, keys; Aaron Dean, saxophone; Seth Fleischmann, guitar; Bill Patriquin, bass/trumpet; Rob Tatten, drums. Guest Musicians: Diego Mongue, bass; Bob Stannard, harmonica; David Vittone, accordion; Yahuba Garcia, percussion; Wendy Lipp, vocals; Kathy Ryan, vocals; Rebecca Mattson, vocals. Featured Guest Artists: Joe Louis Walker, "Take A Long Ride;" Justin Johnson, "Freight Car;" Big Llou Johnson,"How The Blues Feels."

“The interesting thing about this album is that musically, we’re paying homage to not just the blues, but to other genres like jazz, soul, gospel and funk in there along with the blues,” Coleman said. “It’s a commentary on stuff that has happened to people, an attempt to add some kind of relevance to this crazy world where we’ve found ourselves.”

Since forming in 1999, Misty Blues has recorded with Charles Neville and Joe Louis Walker, while performing extensively throughout New England. The band has also toured New York City; Harrisburg, Pa.; Mishawaka, Ind.; Knoxville and Memphis, Tenn.; Birmingham, Montgomery and Muscle Shoals, Ala.; Clarksdale, Miss.; New Orleans and Ontario, Canada. In 2019, the band earned an Independent Blues Music Award nomination for the best contemporary blues song.

With a new label, the band will enjoy some backup support in the form of a bigger promotional effort behind their new album.

“It will be nice to have someone help with the heavy lifting of promoting the album,” Coleman said.

The British-based label is no mistake. Misty Blues has been enjoying significant airplay on radio stations in the UK, including on BBC.

“We do have a substantial following there,” Coleman said. “We’ve found the British have a keen appreciation of the blues.”

Originally set to hit the UK in June, a surge in the number of omicron variant cases forced a yearlong delay, another in a series of pandemic-related annoyances.

Coleman said that when the pandemic first hit, the band lost a lot of gigs, and were forced to rethink their musical journey. So they started writing and making new music — three albums worth of music. She sardonically refers to them as “the pandemic albums.”

For their latest pandemic recordings, they were able to enlist a little help from guest blues musicians Joe Louis Walker, Justin Johnson, and the host of SiriusXM show Bluesville, Big Llou Johnson.

In the past, Misty Blues has opened shows for blues artists like Tab Benoit, John Primer, Room Full Of Blues, Albert Cummings and Michael Powers. They'll have a special guest opening for them at their album release concert at The Colonial, The Diego Mongue Band — led by Coleman's son, Diego.