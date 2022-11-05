WILLIAMSTOWN — Misty Blues, a blues band based in North Berkshire, have their fingers crossed to hear whether they will be nominated for a Grammy Award on Nov. 15.
They were already thrilled for recently surpassing 1 million song streams on Spotify for the new album, “One Louder,” which was released in January.
“It’s a really big deal for blues artists who aren’t on a major blues label like Alligator Records, Vizztone or Rounder,” said lead singer Gina Coleman. “We’ve been playing since we formed the band 23 years ago. Now, all of a sudden, people are noticing.”
She noted that after the album’s release, listeners on Spotify started finding the 11 Misty Blues songs, from “One Louder,” eventually hitting the half-million mark.
“We’ve never had half a million hits, never,” Coleman said.”
And while they were playing festivals this summer, listeners multiplied, and Fresh Grass alone spiked their numbers by another 250,000 or so, until they hit the 1 million mark in the fall.
“It took off like wildfire,” Coleman said. “There are so many eyes on us now."
There may be even more eyes in them soon.
Misty Blues are on the voting ballot with the Recording Academy for a possible Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album, and in two other categories, Best American Roots Performance and Best Song, both for the single “The Hate.” Voting started on Oct. 13 and ended on Oct. 23. The nominees will be announced on Nov. 15.
To celebrate these milestones, Misty Blues is throwing a party at 8 p.m. on Nov. 11 at The Proprietor’s Lodge in Pittsfield. The opening band will be Space Pocket (formerly known as the Diego Mongue Band) led by Coleman's son, Diego.
The celebration date fits right into the band’s strange karma.
“'One Louder' is the band’s 11th album, and each album has 11 songs,” Coleman said. “And at the show, Misty Blues will be playing with an 11-piece band for the first time ever. We’ll get them all in the same room for the first time, which will be phenomenal.”
Performing that evening will be Coleman, Bill Patriquin, Seth Fleischmann, Benny Kohn, Aaron Dean, Rob Tatten, Mongue, Dave Brown, Dave Vittone, Jon Berman and Ed Moran.
They will play two sets, each with — you guessed it — 11 songs.
The band recently signed with British music label Lunaria Records, and plans to tour England in 2023.
In the meantime, the band is about to go back into the studio this month to finish recording their next 11-song album, “Outside the Lines.”
It should be released early next year, Coleman said.
A staple of live music for local community celebrations and events, as well as for live music venues in the Northeast and the South, Misty Blues' songs can be heard on radio stations around the East Coast and in the United Kingdom.
Since forming in 1999, Misty Blues has recorded with Charles Neville and Joe Louis Walker, while performing extensively throughout New England. The band has also toured New York City; Harrisburg, Pa.; Mishawaka, Ind.; Knoxville and Memphis, Tenn.; Birmingham, Montgomery and Muscle Shoals, Ala.; Clarksdale, Miss.; New Orleans and Ontario, Canada.
In 2019, the band earned an Independent Blues Music Award nomination for the best contemporary blues song.
IF YOU GO
What: Misty Blues Celebration Show with special guest, Space Pocket
Where: The Proprietor’s Lodge, 22 Waubeek Road, Pittsfield
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11
Cost: $20
More information: proprietorslodge.com