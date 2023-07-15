<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
MOUNTAIN DAY AT BOUSQUET

At Bousquet, Mountain Day with The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow will feature a concert, solo sets by the band's members and outdoor activities

The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow recording begins with the rhythm (copy)

From left: Billy Keane, Tory Hanna and Chris Merenda, all members of folk and Americana supergroup The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow, are pictured here in 2018 working on an album recorded live at Mass MoCA.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

PITTSFIELD — For the members of The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow the desire to have their own music festival is fairly self-explanatory.

The five-man troupe, featuring Billy Keane, David Tanklefsky, Chris Merenda, Tory Hanna and Greg Smith, have just that with the second annual Mountain Day at Bousquet Mountain. The festival on July 22 will see each member of the band perform individually throughout the afternoon, then come together for a headliner set as “The Treaty,” after an opening by Mike + Ruthy of The Mammals.

