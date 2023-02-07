Moving Life Stories workshop gives Berkshire immigrants the chance to tell their stories through dance

If you are an immigrant in Berkshire County, Tom Truss wants to know the first thing you saw when you got to this country. He will only accept responses in one form, though: dance.
Truss, together with translators, leads Moving Life Stories, a dance workshop through Berkshire Pulse, for the immigrant community and its allies. There are three workshops on tap, one that started on Feb. 3, in Great Barrington and another in Pittsfield, at the Berkshire Family YMCA beginning in April, and later, a students-only workshop at Pittsfield High School.
The goal is to teach the group how to tell their life stories through movement as well as words. Since dancing does not always come easily, Truss pays attention to people’s natural body language while they speak and helps them amplify them.
As a professional dancer, Truss has experience with using movement as a storytelling technique, something he thinks more people should experience.
“I believe the body holds things in a different and deeper way and we don't always let these out,” he said.
Berkshire Pulse, a dance and performing arts education center in the Housatonic section of Great Barrington, has organized this eight-week program since 2019. To make it easy for anyone to join, organizers arranged for a Spanish-speaking translator to be present, as well as child care and free transportation. Each week features a theme that is explored through a series of exercises, themes like welcoming, creating community, or finding balance.
Cristhian Cabrera, a Pittsfield resident originally from Colombia, first joined as a participant. “I didn’t miss a single session,” he said. Seeing his enthusiasm and bilingualism, organizers asked him if he wanted to translate. “If I can help, I will not say no,” he said.
Cabrera, who has been working remotely since the COVID-19 outbreak, enjoyed the chance to socialize and make new friends. “It's a space where trust, respect and understanding are fostered. I would have liked a space like this when I arrived, a space to go and put aside your problems for a bit,” he said, adding that in past workshop editions, some participants had only arrived in the United States in the past few weeks.
Also, to help people feel comfortable, Anaelisa Jacobsen, a director emeritus of Manos Unidas, a grassroots organization that works closely with the immigrant community, took part in the workshop.
Jacobsen said that taking part herself made her understand better what it is like to cross the border by foot right now. She remembers how some kids who had a very difficult immigration experience created a story about their pain and hopes. To symbolize hope, they recreated a bridge with their movements under which you could walk.
“I believe a lot in telling life stories to heal oneself,” said Jacobsen. “Several participants brought stories of exile and I think it was very healing for people.”
Truss, who doesn’t speak Spanish, says that working with a bilingual group can make communication clunky. “Having a translator, I have to trust that what they are saying is what I want to say and that the subtleties are getting across.”
Sometimes the bilingual participants struggle to find a translation for Truss instructions. Or times, he loses a lot in translation. But Truss welcomes the confusion. He says that in a sense, that brings the workshops closer to reality. “I love it because there's confusion. And I'm okay with confusion. Life is for me so unbelievably complicated,” he said.
The group is open to all ages, so many participants came as a family, said Cabrera. “During the day parents work, and the children are studying, so they don't have the possibility to share a lot. It was a class that allowed them not only to do the activities together but also to share with their children,” he said.
Truss says that doing the workshop changes participants. “When people tell their stories, there's a transformation that occurs. And a part of the transformation is telling your story, but it's also witnessing yourself in someone else's story.”
IF YOU GO
Moving Life Stories
What: A dance workshop, through Berkshire Pulse, for the Berkshires' immigrant community and its allies.
Workshops: 6-8 p.m., Fridays, through March 24 at the Southern Berkshire Friends Meeting House, 280 State Road, Great Barrington.
• 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays, April 4 through May 23 at the Berkshire Family YMCA, 292 North St., Pittsfield.
• Translators, child care and transportation provided.
Cost: Free
To join: 413-274-6624, berkshire.pulse@gmail.com