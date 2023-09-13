MUSIC REVIEW: With 'Oh, These Days,' Billy Keane hopes to connect with people on a more personal level

Billy Keane will readily tell you he’s a person first and a songwriter second. When he drops an album, it’s in service of him as a person — not a songwriter.
So when it came to releasing his new album, “Oh, These Days,” which dropped on Sept. 8, his hopes for it were more than artistic: he wants to connect with people on a personal level. He wants to open their hearts, to make them empathetic and embolden them to live their lives.
In a tracklist that touches on everything from love to faith to current events, he’s putting his best foot forward to do just that.
“I’m not trying to put art out there because I think it’s going to change the world of music,” Keane said in an interview with The Eagle ahead of its release. “But I do think it could potentially change a person’s world … when I write musically and lyrically, I’m trying to do it in such a way that opens people’s capacity for compassion — for themselves and for other people.”
The album, Keane's second studio project, features seven songs and clocks in at just over 35 minutes, leaving plenty of room for some longer tracks to diverge and weave as the vibe dictates. Many of the tracks were recorded in live takes, and feature vivid horn sections reminiscent of the discography of Van Morrison and immaculate backup vocal work added after the fact in Nashville.
The result is a unique, authentic effort that doesn’t shy away from “wandering;” a theme near and dear to Keane’s heart.
Here's our take on the album:
"Speak Your Name"
The opening track is a bold, unconventional choice — a meandering, methodical track that takes its time and employs a unique structure to stymie your expectations off the bat. It takes about three minutes to get to the song’s first chorus in earnest. Its steady build is worth the wait — listeners are treated to some of the most lush instrumentation on the album right off the bat.
This is Keane’s favorite track on the album, and provides a taste of each of the components that will eventually be featured throughout its runtime. It might not click for everyone on a first listen; it’s more about the journey than the destination on this one.
"Bathing In The Light"
A piano-heavy track with notes of Bob Seger and Jackson Browne, by Keane’s own admission, "Bathing In The Light" is a soulful, rhythmic song that continues the album’s unpredictable march through its runtime. A breakdown at around the 2:10 mark throws a smoky jazz curveball into the mix with a bit of sax play, before dropping into a piano and vocal aside that lends some depth to the track.
"Fresh Flowers"
A storytelling track with a jumpy harmonica component, “Fresh Flowers” covers a lot of ground figuratively and literally, much like its narrator, in about five minutes. One of the album’s most pronounced guitar solos comes about halfway through for this road-tripper/song to be played while awaitin’ on a train.
It’s probably the most down-home, country-heavy track on the album, but never shies away from flashing its instrumentation down the stretch.
"Halo"
A stomper with a forceful backbeat and a rollicking acoustic riff, this track is distinct as an out-and-out romp. The lyrics, which describe the rift that religion can create between a person and their sense of spirituality, are howled at a frenetic pace in tandem with the music.
Its straight-ahead swing makes it the most likely “earworm” candidate out of the tracklist; beware of foot-tapping and humming subsequently.
"I Only Love You When I Think Of You"
With a country ambient opening and a delicate steel guitar sting reverberating throughout, the slowest track on the album uses contradiction to tell its love story. Its deliberate and methodical pace stand out among the rest of the tracklist, as does its implementation of keyboards and choral backing to generate probably the most atmospheric song in the mix.
"Oh, These Days"
The most stripped down track on the album also strives to be its most poignant — its lyrics explore the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Keane had friends living there at the time. At its core — it’s a song about making it one day at a time, when the next day isn’t guaranteed.
Per Keane, there was a “heavy, heavy vibe” in the studio when the song was recorded — a certain amount of reverence for its subject matter. That heavy, heavy vibe isn’t obvious when you’re listening, however — it’s subtle. If you’re not paying close attention to the lyrics, describing “fighting all around” and nothing being sacred, you might mistake it for an airy acoustic song.
With each run through it, you realize it isn’t that at all — closer at heart to a Dylan-esque exploration. “God On Our Side” by way of the innocent bystander.
"The Pilgrim Age"
The album ends with a bit of energy, throwing one of the faster songs in its tracklist at you and lending it “that whole indie rock, groovy vibe” that Keane felt was needed for the kicker. The track practically serves as a thesis for the album — Keane’s belief that people are no longer satisfied with the stories they’ve been told about their existence, and how they fit into them.
Hence, people are searching within and without, up and down: Welcome to “The Pilgrim Age.” The track, which features a vocal cadence not dissimilar to a Phil Collins song of the late 80s, welcomes it almost warmly with horns that might sound celebratory, and an upbeat tune to tie a bow on it.
Listen Live
What: Billy Keane on Tour
Where: Dream Away Lodge, 1342 Country Road, Becket
When: 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15
Information: billykeane.com/tour
Stream the Album
Album: "Oh, These Days"
What: New album from Billy Keane featuring seven new songs.
Stream on: Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music