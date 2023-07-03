LENOX — On Sunday evening at Tanglewood, while over 15,000 people were enjoying the Americana-folk Grammy-winning combo of Led Zeppelin veteran Robert Plant and bluegrass musician Alison Krauss, with guest singer-songwriter JD McPherson in the Koussevitzky Music Shed, just a short walk away a much smaller group of classical chamber-music lovers was reveling in the superb music making of the Pacifica Quartet at the delightful small concert hall, modestly named “Studio E,” at the Linde Center for Music and Learning.
The