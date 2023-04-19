How shared hobbies, no matter how small, can bind a community together — a look inside The Needlework Society in West Stockbridge

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Needlework, just like any hobby, is better enjoyed with company.
Stephanie Iverson, who owns Sala, an eclectic boutique in West Stockbridge, remembered all the times she had met with friends to knit at their respective houses. This time she wanted to bring strangers in, stretching the boundaries of her yarn community beyond her close-knit group of friends. That's how The Needlework Society — a weekly meetup at her shop that shares a building with The Foundry — came to life.
“I just wanted to create some community and expand on the space and bring more people,” she said, sitting at a table in the boutique wearing blue hand-knit socks with platform sandals. Behind her sat a shelf filled with balls of yarn and kits for making fiber crafts.
“I grew up making things,” she said, pointing to a framed embroidery of a bunny underneath flowers that she made as a kid. Like many crafters, it was her family who taught her the ropes. Her grandfather showed her how to knit and her mom guided her through other crafting skills. “She was always making,” Iverson said, pointing to a sewn wall hanging her mom made in the ‘70s that now decorates her shop.
“Then in my 20s I just went bananas with knitting,” she said. “I just always had to be knitting — I always had to have something in my hand.”
The group usually meets Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Upcoming dates include: mending on May 16 and June 13, and knitting and crocheting on May 30 and June 24. The shop is also planning two workshops, which participants pay for: Knitting 101 on April 26 and Intro to Bargello, a type of needlepoint embroidery, on May 10.
Newbie or aficionado, anyone can come, she said. “I just want people to show up. I'm not an expert. But I can help you get started with a project.”
Nearby Iverson at the table, Jennifer Capala was helping her friend Hilary Ferrone learn to knit with chunky red yarn.
In some ways, Ferrone was out of her element. “No one would accuse me of being creative,” Ferrone said, but with the group she felt like it was a safe place to learn.
Capala, an experienced knitter, had brought her project, a partially-knit green sweater vest. At first, she said, it can be hard to learn, but it’s fun — and therapeutic.
The duo are both from Chatham, just over the border in New York. Their kids were in school together. “Once the kids go off, you’re like, 'Where did the friend circle go?'” Capala said.
The event is a place for people to socialize. “Steph gathers people together,” Capala said.
Across the room on a pink velvet couch, Kay Cuthbertson was busy working on a sweater vest.
Now living in Lenox and working as a special education teacher, she picked up knitting while living in Seattle years ago.
She likes that it lets her be crafty, connect with other knitters, and stay busy with her hands. “It engages your brain in a different way,” she said.
Her sweater project was a challenge — usually she sticks to hats and scarves, quicker projects. “There’s a lot of satisfaction in finishing something,” she said.
Three Eagle reporters who began meeting weekly last year to work on crafts spent some time with the Needlework Society for this story to find out what it was all about firsthand.
The new club, perfect for their after-work schedule, is just one of many needlework and knitting groups you can find in the Berkshires. Here are a few thoughts from the reporters who worked on this article about their experience with the Needlework Society.
Greta: While talking to Cuthbertson, I was compelled to pull out my own knitting project. In the fall, as temperatures started to dip, I got excited about knitting again and started mittens made from green alpaca yarn that a friend gifted me. Like snow though, it’s fun and feels cozy when the season starts, but it can eventually get frustrating. It was a pattern I had successfully used before (The World’s Simplest Mittens). Around Christmas, I was nearly done with the first mitten, ready to start decreasing my stitches to create its rounded top. But I counted my stitches and somehow I was off by a few — I must have dropped, knitter speak for lost, them along the way. I decided to give up, at least temporarily, instead of trying to fix it. At Sala though, around other knitters, I started undoing stitches, backtracking essentially, and 20 minutes later my problem was fixed.
Aina: As a generally impatient person and a journalist, knitting isn’t something I should be attracted to. It’s too slow. But that’s what was accessible to me at first. Once I heard about how versatile crochet could be, how much faster it was and that it could not be made by a machine, unlike knitting, I really wanted to learn it. Stephanie told me she knew some crochet and I asked her for a lesson. She showed me the basic grammar: how to make a chain, the starting point for almost all crochet projects. Since then, I've been practicing at home and tried to learn the single crochet with YouTube videos. I'm not quite there though, so I look forward the next meeting of the Needlework Society.
Amanda: It was hard to feel ill at ease while at Iverson's knitting circle. I went with the intention to interview her and others, and was struck by how welcoming the environment was. As I watched women from two different states ease into their textile projects, I struck up conversations that flowed easily. Perhaps it is that the mental blockages that can cloud conversation clear when the hands are busy needling away. Whatever it was, I was grateful to the women who shared a little bit about their lives and hobbies with me. It was a welcome reminder of how shared hobbies can bind a community together, no matter how small.
WHERE YOU CAN GO TO LEARN TO KNIT
North Adams
Not Only Knitting Club: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, North Adams Public Library.
All ages and abilities welcome! Love to crochet or needlepoint? No problem. You do you. Whatever fiber craft you can do from an easy chair, you're welcome to join in!
Common Craft Night: 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays. 12 Holden St. A general crafts night where knitters and crocheters are plenty.
Spin Off Yarn: Paid classes. spinoffyarnshop.com
Savoy
Savoy Knitting Group: Fridays at the Town Hall from 10 to 11 a.m. Bring your knitting project, your crochet item or your needlepoint. This is a group where you’ll have time to work on your creative project, support from fellow crafters and the camaraderie that comes with socializing with your neighbors.
Hinsdale
1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Town Hall on Maple St. The group is warm and caring for everyone including beginners. There’s a lot of fabric and needles that have been donated that can be used. Besides their own projects the group also makes hats and mittens to give out to Hinsdale children at Christmas, for newborns at BMC, and chemo bags at Hillcrest.
Lee
Lee Library: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Newcomers are always welcome! Zoom is available if unable to attend in person. 100 Main St.
Lenox
Colorful Stitches: No formal group, but anyone can drop in any time during regular hours to work on their knitting in the space, said owner Bonnie Burton. It’s a two-story shop with a worktable and, in warmer weather, tables on the porch. Stuck on your knitting? The store will help with “knitting 911” if you come in with a question.
Great Barrington
Hart Textile: Paid classes. To see options visit: hart-gb.square.site
Sheffield
The Berkshire Fiber Friends: Bushnell-Sage Library. 48 Main St. First and third Tuesday of the month from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. This group is open to all fiber artists (knitting, crochet, embroidery, weaving, quilting) but is not an instructional group. They are collaborative.
Did we miss any? Let us know!