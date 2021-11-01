LENOX — NightWood, the outdoor sound and light experience that debuted at The Mount in 2020, returns for a second year beginning Nov. 4.
An immersive experience, NightWood — a fantastical winter landscape inspired by The Mount's unique architecture and setting — combines music, lighting, and theatrical elements to create unique scenes that evoke wonder, mystery, and magic. The event runs through Dec. 31.
“Last year’s run was a phenomenal success; we were sold-out,” Susan Wissler, The Mount’s executive director, said in a release. “Because of COVID-19 restrictions and limits on gatherings, many people were not able to experience NightWood last year. This year, we have greater capacity and are starting earlier. We hope to accommodate everyone who wants to experience the magic and wonder of NightWood.”
The Mount is once again collaborating with designer Chris Bocchario, of Clerestory Light, to create this year’s show. Bocchario has expanded the experience with two new scenes: The Eternal City, a journey deep into the woods that reveals a hidden metropolis teeming with life and energy; and The Conference of Trees, a dense stand of trees in mid-conversation, with the voices of the trees imagined in light and rich earthy sounds. Returning scenes include The Woods, The Courtyard, The Winter Garden, The Lane and The Glade.
“There is something evocative about being in the woods at night: a connection to our ancient past, to old traditions and long-forgotten experiences,” said Bocchario. “It releases a host of emotions which differ from person to person. We wanted to conjure those emotions using a combination of light, sound, and sculpture to evoke an atmosphere that stimulates memory and awakens imagination.”