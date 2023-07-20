Berkshire youth dancers will take the stage at Tanglewood with Nimbus Dance and the Boston Symphony Orchestra

LENOX — Behind the Tappan Manor House, just removed from the shed lawn, Aaron Copland takes in the Tanglewood campus.
On the spot where his ashes were scattered over 30 years ago, Copland’s bust is one of just three permanent statues onsite.
And on Friday, when the Boston Symphony glides through his “Appalachian Spring,” 16 local dancers will take the stage in a striking reinterpretation of a Tanglewood classic.
Martha Graham commissioned Copland to write the ballet in 1944. Her story of American pioneers in 1800s Pennsylvania has long been inextricable from the music itself.
So when Samuel Pott, who leads the Jersey City-based Nimbus Dance, brings his new “Spring” to the Berkshires, it’ll be both a homecoming and a fresh start for the score.
Pott spent years touring the original with the Martha Graham Company. As a dancer, her iconic choreography lived in his bones.
A couple of years ago, conductor Xian Zhang asked Pott to create new choreography for the New Jersey Symphony’s 100th anniversary. And he was daunted.
“Part of me wasn’t certain it was even appropriate to step on that territory,” Pott said. “But we just couldn’t turn down the opportunity.”
It took weeks to recircuit his brain, rethinking a score that he’d long had set ideas of. He contemplated Copland and Graham’s initial impulses conceiving it.
The original had been created amid World War II, looking back on American frontier history to create an image of hope for a devastated nation. So Pott became interested in what those ideas of hope and aspiration might look like nearly eight decades later.
The idea of The American Dream, and who has the right to claim it, had changed significantly since 1944. What could “Spring” be in the 2020s?
Pott’s “Spring,” which drops Appalachia from the title and jolts the ballet out of its original Shaker setting, tells “stories of immigrants coming to the United States to seek opportunity,” he said, “people seeking freedom from more strict and conventional ideas of how they should be.”
It was conceived in collaboration with Nimbus dancers, drawing on their own family’s experiences.
At the end of the ballet, there’s a joyous crescendo “where you can’t help but want to join in the dance,” Pott said. “So I thought it would be appropriate to have a group of youth run up on stage and join the performance,” symbolizing the future and a sense of promise.
When Nimbus performed “Spring” in New Jersey, they used local youth in that finale.
So for Tanglewood, they auditioned dancers between the ages of 11 and 17 from Western Massachusetts.
These youth dancers will be sharing the stage with professionals from Nimbus — a dynamic that’s central to Pott’s mission.
“Our company is built around the idea of multigenerational collaboration,” he said, “and finding ways of devising projects that bring together people of different backgrounds, different geographies.”
On Sunday evening, The professionals and the youth dancers met for the first time, to learn steps and choreography at a Pittsfield dance studio.
There was no central air conditioning, and despite tiny AC units blasting in the rehearsal room, they had to open the windows because the air outside was somehow cooler.
Youth dancer Emily Keiper, 16, was exhausted. When she gets home that night, she’ll crash immediately. But there, she remains focused.
Through the sweat, she is marveling at how all the different styles of dance she’s learned at Dalton Ballet Studio show up in working on “Spring.”
“Lyrical, hip-hop, modern — It all can be used here,” she said.
“As a young dancer, you’re worried about the technique, and what lines you’re hitting,” said Shayla Hutton, a Nimbus dancer who’s also teaching the young dancers their roles. “We’re trying to get them out of that headspace and more in the feeling of certain movements.”
Often, Nimbus works with students who have no formal dance experience. These kids, however, have pretty extensive training.
“They’ve committed and put hard work in before we started this project,” said Victoria Santaguida, the other Nimbus dancer who’s teaching this week. “They know a lot about what this means to all of us, to do it with Tanglewood and the Boston Symphony.”
Santaguida (“Miss Victoria”) and Hutton (“Miss Shayla”) are both the dancers’ teachers and, by the time an audience arrives, their coworkers — a fact that the students can’t quite wrap their heads around.
“When you’re dancing with people, you’re usually at the same level,” Olivia Moulaison, 13, said. “But dancing with Miss Victoria and Miss Shayla just makes you feel more professional.”
“I think a lot of growth happens in those moments where you see something being done at a very high level. It opens you up,” Pott said. “And makes it more attainable.”
So while the steps they have to learn are complex, the students are catching on quickly.
Pott has found that one of the biggest challenges for young dancers is to “go beyond doing what they’ve been told, and finding an internalized reason for each of the movements they do,” he said.
At the Monday rehearsal, the day before they head to the Tanglewood campus for the first time, the students focus on a passage that has particular potential to fall apart. They must weave through each other, and collisions feel nearly unavoidable.
“Really ground yourselves,” Santaguida tells them, demonstrating. The girls look on with eager focus, their shifting feet betraying their nerves.
Pott admitted that even for himself, coming to Tanglewood is “definitely nerve-wracking. Some of the greatest musicians in the world perform on the stage. Will we match it?”
“Everyone gets a little nervous for a performance as big as this one,” Hutton said.
At that final pre-Tanglewood rehearsal, young dancers practice that weaving, some crashing into each other on stage right.
There’s a lot of material to learn, so Santaguida and Hutton can’t spend much time on the problem spot. The girls know this. They try it once more before moving on.
It looks fantastic.
Santaguida and Hutton let out squeals of delight, exclaiming “Perfect!”
The student beam for a second. Then, as if on cue, grins give way to closed-mouth smiles. Their eyes tighten. Things feel attainable. Collective focus is renewed.
Tomorrow, they’ll get to Tanglewood. Within three days, they’ll be performing in front of a live audience. Beyond that, who knows; Moulaison wants to do film hair and makeup, and Keiper is interested in being a physical therapist.
But for now, there’s work to do.
“Great job on that section,” Santaguida says. “Let’s move on.”