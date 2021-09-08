RED HOOK, N.Y — The evil Black Baron of Rhinebeck has kidnapped Trudy Truelove!
Can Sir Percy Goodfellow rescue his beloved, take to the skies in his trusty biplane and trounce the Baron, once and for all?
Of course, he can. Sir Goodfellow has been saving Miss Truelove from the evil Baron’s clutches every summer weekend for six decades.
And Sir Goodfellow may keep on rescuing her because the crowds keep coming back to watch the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome’s air show.
“They love the cornball,” said Stewart Sommerville, Old Rhinebeck’s airshow and events manager. “They love bad acting. They love the cantankerous equipment. … They want to boo the Black Baron. They want to cheer for Sir Percy. They want Trudy to be saved. And I don’t think that will ever change.”
LIVING HISTORY MUSEUM
The campy melodrama — part pulp novel, part Perils of Pauline, part Keystone Kops — is an enduring and endearing part of Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome’s approach to its primary living history museum mission: collecting, restoring and exhibiting more than 60 aircraft of the Pioneer, World War I and Golden Age eras of aviation. For generations, it’s been the spoonful of entertainment that helps the education go down.
The aerodrome — a small landing strip and airport that houses the museum’s collection of 60 vintage aircraft, collection of antique automobiles and motorcycles and related memorabilia — located a little over an hour’s drive southwest of Pittsfield, was the brainchild of James Henry “Cole” Palen. A World War II U.S. Army veteran who later trained as an aircraft mechanic and pilot, Palen had long dreamed of owning and flying vintage aircraft. He got his chance when Roosevelt Field, a former airport on Long Island was closed in 1951, and its collection of moribund World War I aircraft went up for auction.
Putting his life savings on the line, about $1,500, Palen bought six vintage planes. He stored them temporarily at his parents’ farm, and set about looking for a place to put his aerodrome. He bought a farm in Red Hook, cleared a grassy strip to serve as a runway, and built makeshift hangars to store his aircraft collection.
‘QUITE THE SHOWMAN’
Palen also created the characters of the villainous Baron, lovesick Trudy and bumbling Sir Percy, who have now outlived him by 28 years.
“I’m sure he had some help, some suggestions along the way. But he was a big fan of pulp novels, and he loved short films, comedy films and things like that,” Sommerville said.
Palen was “quite a showman,” Sommerville continued. “And if you spent any kind of time around him, it was infectious. That naturally transferred to the people that were helping him along the way. And it just grew and grew.”
The dogfight spectacular, with cameos by a WWI tank and a variety of vintage automobiles, is the Sunday presentation. On Saturdays, visitors see a History of Flight program, with flights by some of the aerodrome’s aircraft from the pre-WWI Pioneer era through the 1920s and 1930s.
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome has changed little since its creation in 1958, which in itself is remarkable. A simple wooden sign welcomes visitors, who walk up a path past a couple of rudimentary hangars on their way to the viewing stands, separated from the flight line by a low wooden fence.
Across the parking lot, three rustic hangars and one newer building contain an unmatched collection of aircraft, all of which once flew at Old Rhinebeck or, Sommerville said, could easily be made to do so, given enough money. Along the way, visitors are guided by hand-painted signs that date from the aerodrome’s opening.
That Old Rhinebeck feels like a time capsule is as much by necessity as by design. The aerodrome depends on the admission fees it collects to fund its operations. There’s no big endowment, and, unlike the Smithsonian’s Air and Space Museum, there are no big checks from Uncle Sam.
“We very much depend on the airshow income, and it makes it a tough row to hoe,” Sommerville said. “Our demographic is changing; is experiencing some cosmic shifts. Ninety-five percent of the people who come here don’t know anything about World War I aviation. They’re millennials who are looking for something to do on the weekend with their kids.
“The hardcore aviation enthusiasts like myself and my dad, and the people who helped Cole build this place, they’re dying off,” he said.
THANK YOU, SNOOPY
The aerodrome got a huge shot in the arm in 1965, when Snoopy’s imaginary battles with the Red Baron began in the comic strip Peanuts, but that was more than a half-century ago.
“What is painfully obvious, not only to the board of trustees but myself as well, is that we have to find a way to bring the Disney-type crowds and the amusement-type crowds in without losing our character, without losing our soul, so to speak,” Sommerville said.
To be sure, it’s the commitment to flying the aircraft every weekend that sets Old Rhinebeck apart from other aviation museums.
“What makes us unique is that the artifacts are not sitting on marble floors, behind velvet ropes,” Sommerville said. “Here, you see the sights, you smell the smells, you hear the sounds, and you experience what we like to think is actual living history. And that is what makes Old Rhinebeck stand out from everybody else in the world.”
Keeping these aging aircraft airworthy, even the reproductions, does not come cheaply. Engines must be rebuilt periodically, aircraft must pass an annual inspection, and occasional damage, such as from a hard landing, must be repaired. The cost of keeping their sightseeing plane, an open-cockpit 1929 New Standard D-25, airborne requires a $100-per-person fare for a 15-minute flight, with a minimum of two passengers.
EARLIEST AIRCRAFT ON VIEW
Some of the aerodrome’s aircraft are positively ancient. Its 1909 Bleriot, built not quite six years after the Wright brothers’ famous flight, is the second-oldest airworthy airplane in the world. Its newest is its breathtakingly authentic replica of the Spirit of St. Louis, the Ryan NYP monoplane that Charles Lindbergh flew across the Atlantic. It first flew in December 2015, and is part of the History of Flight show.
“It’s a worthwhile endeavor to educate the people on the old airplanes — and I love old airplanes,” said Ken Cassens, a mechanic and pilot who constructed the Spirit of St. Louis replica. “I got started in aviation by building model airplanes, and it seems like now all the kids do is play video games and stuff, and work on the computer.”
The aerodrome has tried to make inroads with a program to involve young enthusiasts in aircraft maintenance and restoration. Cassens noted that one graduate of the program, Mark Mondello, rose from ticket sales volunteer to pilot and head mechanic.
Besides their love of vintage aircraft, Cassens and Sommerville share a longtime connection to Old Rhinebeck. Cassens was hired by Palen, while Sommerville’s dad was a volunteer.
“I subsequently volunteered when I got old enough to,” Sommerville said. “I then went away and had a life and had a career and everything, but I always felt the tug to come back here. The place got in my blood the first show, and my soul never really left here.
“It’s a great place to be. And I tell everyone who will listen that it’s a privilege to look after this place and do what I do.”