Olga Dunn Dance Company kicks off 46th season with 'Alive and Onstage' at Saint James Place

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Olga Dunn Dance Company is diving into its 46th year, with its first in-person performance of the 2022 spring/summer season, “Alive and Onstage.”
The performance, 7 p.m., May 21, at Saint James Place, features five numbers in contemporary, ethnic and theatrical styles. The show is an hour long with no intermission.
“We are thrilled to be getting back in front of an audience after another winter of COVID cancellations,” Olga Dunn, artistic director and founder said in a news release. “And the program we are bringing is full of surprises and new work. We aim to inspire people to either laugh, smile, and/or feel uplifted.”
A highlight of the evening, Dunn said, promises to be “Live Cello,” a new piece with dancers moving around cellist Jay Shulman, seated centerstage playing Bach.
“This unique close proximity between dancers and musician creates an unexpected magic and rapport between artists,” said Kate Chester, one of the dancers in this number. “We can tune into each other’s rhythms and even rehearsals are impacting us differently.”
In addition to Chester, other core company dancers making up the cast include Ava Girard, Maya Jocelyn and Hope St. Jock, all who have been in the company for several years, most since 2016. The company is also excited to welcome back a former member Jane Singer, who has returned to the Berkshires after spending several years in New York City.
Upcoming shows include a performance on the lawn of the Stockbridge Library, 2 p.m., July 2, and a full-length performance at Saint James Place, 7 p.m., Aug. 6.