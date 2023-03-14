GREAT BARRINGTON — The Olga Dunn Dance Company will launch its 47th season 7:30 p.m. March 24, when the company joins Wanda Houston, Gina Coleman, Maryanne Palermo and more of The Colonial Theatre stage for "Song and Dance! A Live Music and Dance Celebration of Women in the Berkshires."
Known for its theatrical, diverse programming, the company has a full slate of programming on tap for the spring and summer. The pandemic, says founder and artistic director Olga Dunn, has had some surprising, positive effects on the company, which have pushed it forward in new ways.
"During the ravages of the pandemic, everyone rethought their priorities. Our core dancers Kate Chester, Ava Girard, Rosa Barnaba, Maya Jocelyn, Hope St. Jock, and Jane Singer renewed and strengthened their commitment to dance," Dunn said in a news release. "So, we are devoting weekly, lengthy rehearsals throughout the year with a different kind of intensity and focus. The company is currently absorbing a lot of new choreography in preparation for an increased number of performances."
During April and May, the group debuts "Props and Dance" along with other interactive pieces for area school lecture demonstrations. The company concert follows in May, along with performances in Maine, on the lawn of the Stockbridge Library and another piece at Saint James Place in August.
"We consider the sanctuary stage space of Saint James Place a home base for us. There is an intimacy and a real connection with the audience there," Cora Portnoff, dance company board member, said in a release. "We are always thrilled to be there."
2023 Season At A Glance
"Song and Dance! A Live Music and Dance Celebration of Women in the Berkshires"
What: Wanda Houston, Gina Coleman, Maryanne Palermo and the Olga Dunn Dance Co. and more celebrate women of the Berkshires.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 24
Where: The Colonial Theatre, 111 South Street, Pittsfield
Tickets: $30
Information and ticket sales: 413-997-4444, berkshiretheatregroup.org
COMPANY CONCERT
What: The company will premiere a three-part Billie Holiday tribute, a three-part celebration of 60s music, Portraits II and more
When: 7 p.m. May 20
Where: Saint James Place, 352 Main St., Great Barrington
Tickets: $20, children 12 and under are free.
Information: 413-528-9674, olgadunndance.org
OUTDOOR PERFORMANCE
When: 2 p.m. July 1 (Rain date: July 2)
Where: Stockbridge Library, Museum and Archives, 46 Main St., Stockbridge
Tickets: Free
Information: 413-528-9674, olgadunndance.org
"PIECES OF THE PUZZLE"
What: Concert narrated by Olga Dunn.
When: 7 p.m., Aug. 5
Where: Saint James Place, 352 Main St., Great Barrington
Tickets: $20, children 12 and under are free.
Information: 413-528-9674, olgadunndance.org