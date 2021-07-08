The Olga Dunn Dance Company returns to the stage 7 p.m., Saturday, July 31 for its next live, in-person group show, "Chutes and Ladders."
The performance comes on the heels of the company's successful May 15 concert "6x1."
"We wanted to continue the momentum we started in May. That show ended in a standing ovation and busted us out of the pandemic regulations," Olga Dunn, artistic director, said in a release. "Being fully vaccinated, not wearing masks while rehearsing, and having Massachusetts approve bigger indoor audiences has pushed us to create new works and to look forward to connecting live with more of our dance fan base."
"Chutes and Ladders" takes its title from the board game with its unexpected gains and losses.
"That seemed to reflect both our current times and the intermittent comedy numbers and diversity throughout the show," dancer Hope St. Jock, said in a statement.
Other featured dancers include Rosa Barnaba, Jamal Ahamad, Kate Chester, Ava Girard, as well as some special guests.
Divided into four sections, the performance celebrates four premiers, among them
"Kindergarten Voices Stuck in a Teacher's Mind" with vocals by St. Jock; "Spanish Diva;" and "Now."