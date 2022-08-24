OLLI's 'University Days' offer a reset on public understanding of Indigenous cultures in New England

PITTSFIELD — The generation that grew up playing "cowboys and Indians" has a chance this month to see miles beyond the brutal simplicity of that old childhood game.
Though September, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College will provide classes about Indigenous people through its University Days program. OLLI’s classes are usually targeted toward adults 50 and older, but all are welcome to attend.
The five-week series, “We Are Still Here: Indigenous Peoples of the Northeast,” includes 19 events, among them art shows, lectures, reading groups and walking tours. All events are free, except for a flute performance by Hawk Henries that has a $5 entrance fee.
The scale of the program is a big jump from previous years, according to Katherine Kidd, a retired professor and chair of OLLI's University Days Committee. In the past, one-day events have been offered twice a year. Before this year, the largest program was a seven-day class about women’s suffrage in 2020.
Because this is the first time OLLI will be tackling a culture instead of a social movement or a moment in history, organizers felt more time was needed.
“Native American culture is very complex and it's in a process of transition now. We didn't want to present one or two lectures where people would just experience the connections with Native American culture through passive listening,” Kidd said.
“We wanted opportunities for people to read books by Native American authors from New England, to visit historic sites where they've done new research connecting the Native American culture to their historic sights,” she said.
One walking tour will highlight the history of Stockbridge, which was founded as a Christian mission in the 1600s to convert Mohicans. Stockbridge was one of the 17 “praying towns” at the time in New England.
“We'll be pointing out where the Native Americans had homes in different parts of Main Street, where the meeting house was, where they were elected to the city government and how the dispossession of the Mohicans occurred,” said Kidd.
Beyond history, organizers hope they can show that Indigenous cultures are present and alive in the Northeast. “I think Americans tend to think of Native Americans as in the past. This is a chance to get a sense of what's happening in the Native American community today,” said Kidd.
The first exhibit, “Awikhigan: Evoking Indigenous Stories and Landscapes,” showcasing the work of three Indigenous artists — Cheryl Savageau, Judy Dow and Rhonda Besaw, runs Friday, Aug. 26 through Sept. 20, in Shakespeare and Company's Elayne P. Bernstein Theater gallery.
Dow, a Vermont-based artist of Winooski Abenaki and French Canadian descent, first became well-known as a basket maker. Her work has been shown in the National Museum of American Indians.
In the last five years, she's been moving away from traditional baskets to tell stories of the Native American experience.
"It is traditional to adapt. Adapting to social, political, environment and economics changes is traditional — it's always been a way of life," Dow said in an email. "My art is about storytelling, about how the old stories are happening once again. Things are coming around again and people have forgotten how to adapt."
Her tapestries address the eugenics movement in 1930s Vermont when Native Americans were institutionalized, sterilized, and had children taken from their homes.
Dow’s work is included in the national NAACP art collection and has been featured in The Lancet medical journal to address how health care has been used in negative ways for some communities.
Kidd is hoping the programs will help participants better understand Native American culture past and present, including how some Indigenous people wanted to embrace a blended identity.
“When the Mohicans said, ‘We want to learn English, and some of us want to become Christians,’ we put the term ‘assimilated’ on them,” said Kidd. “Well, they didn't want to become white. Native Americans are very comfortable living in this space between two cultures.”
The goal of OLLI’s program this year is not to encourage separatism or inspire Indigenous nationalism, but to show how Native Americans can be both native and American. “Indigenous people can be both modern American citizens and citizens of their tribal group,” said Kidd. “And that they don't see that as a conflict, they see that it's something that's perfectly acceptable.”
IF YOU GO ...
What: "We Are Still Here: Indigenous Peoples of the Northeast"
Who: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College
When: Aug. 26 - Sept. 29
Where: Lectures are online. Events are in person.
Registration and more information: berkshireolli.org/UniversityDays2022
OLLI University Days Highlights
Find a full list of events at berkshireolli.org/UniversityDays2022
"Awikhigan: Evoking Indigenous Stories and Landscapes"
What: Works by artists Cheryl Savageau, Judy Dow and Rhonda Besaw
Where: Gallery at Elayne P. Bernstein Theater, 70 Kemble St., Shakespeare & Company, Lenox
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday, Aug. 27-Sept. 20
Reading Group: "The Common Pot: The Recovery of Native Space in the Northeast"
What: Reading group discussion led by Kate Kidd. Reading group size is limited to 20 people per session. Registration required. Both in-person and online groups are available.
When: Monday, Aug. 29
In-person session: 10 - 11:30 a.m., Gallery at Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, Shakespeare & Company, Lenox
Online: 7 p.m., Zoom
"From Nonotuck to Northampton: Recovering Histories of Indigenous Persistence"
What: Free lecture with Margaret Bruchac, Ph.D., associate professor of anthropology, coordinator of Native American and Indigenous Studies, and associate faculty in the Penn Cultural Heritage Center.
When: Aug. 31
Where: 7 p.m., Zoom
What: "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Project"
Who: Artist Nayana LaFond
Where: Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Ave., Pittsfield
When: Sept. 2 - 29
Artist Talk: 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2. Talk is free and will be recorded. Registration is required to attend in person.
Opening reception: 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2
Hawk Henries Flute Performance
What: Henries, a member of the Chaubunagungamaug band of Nipmuc, a Native American community from Massachusetts, shares both the Nipmuc musical tradition but also the stories behind their music
Where: Common Room, Zion Lutheran Church, 74 First St., Pittsfield.
When: 7 p.m., Sept. 8. Registration required.
Admission: $5
Stockbridge Town Walking Tour with OLLI leaders
What: Walking tour developed by the Stockbridge-Munsee Community in partnership with Housatonic Heritage. The tour highlights the years the Stockbridge-Munsee lived in Stockbridge. Walk is about 1-mile round trip. Participants should be prepared to be walking and standing for about 60 minutes.
When: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Sept. 11 and 17. Registration required, online or call 413-236-2190.