OPERA REVIEW

OPERA REVIEW: Moments of magic in an uneven 'Acis and Galatea' by the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra at Tanglewood

Fight scene from "Acis and Galatea"

Bass-baritone Dashon Burton (Polyphemus), left, and tenor Nicholas Mulroy (Acis), center, fight over the affections of soprano Hera Hyesang Park (Galatea) in the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra's production of "Acis and Galatea" by George Frideric Handel at Tanglewood on Thursday.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY HILARY SCOTT — BoSton symphony Orchestra

LENOX — Dashon Burton raged into Arcadia at the start of Act 2 as the monstrous Polyphemus, exploding onto the Seiji Ozawa Hall stage and lifting the rest of an otherwise uneven “Acis and Galatea” with him.

The Grammy-winning bass-baritone was immediate and real as he held his hands before his eyes and witnessed his own transformation between long, rich tones and hurried chants of “behold, the monster Polyphemus!”

Expressively angry with gnashing consonants and percussive rolled r's, Burton negotiated run after run, a crescendoing “I...

Evan Berkowitz is The Eagle's page one design editor, and also covers opera.

