'The Power of the Dog' is the top Oscars contender with 12 nominations. Does it deserve all those nominations?

The 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, will feature an audience of some of the world’s most famous people honoring films that many movie fans haven’t seen. Like much of the world, the movie industry is still struggling with the pandemic two years in.
The 10 Best Picture nominees are a combination of movies that screened in theaters exclusively* and those that were intended for theatrical release but were first made available through commercial streaming services*. This reflects the impact of COVID-19, which accelerated the growth of at-home, video-on-demand movie viewing and all but emptied movie houses, which desperately need a pandemic break this summer to rebuild audiences.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences could help movie theaters by requiring that films play for at least a month in theaters to qualify for Oscars consideration. And not just in New York and Los Angeles but out in the hinterlands, too.
Unfortunately, the academy tends to enact only bad policies. This year’s example is the decision to present eight of the 23 awards in a prerecorded segment before the Oscar telecast. This is the latest strategy for shortening the ABC telecast to appease network affiliates who get sulky when local newscasts are pushed back from their usual 11 p.m. starting times.
The eight categories — film editing, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score), production design, documentary (short), short film (animated), short film (live action) and sound — are presumably “minor” categories in the opinion of the academy hierarchy. However, every individual craft is important in the making of a successful film. And every Oscar winner deserves to be honored during the program.
This decision will deprive viewers of at least one of the moving, hilarious or off-the-wall speeches that enrich the broadcast every year. News of the latest car crash or shooting can wait.
Here are predictions and observations on the Oscars ceremony:
BEST PICTURE
Will Win: “The Power of the Dog.”
Deserves To Win: “Don’t Look Up.”
Overlooked: “Cyrano,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”
Doesn’t Belong Here: “The Power of the Dog,” “Nightmare Alley.”
The appeal of the psychological Western “The Power of the Dog” is lost on this writer. The movie creates the heinous crime of being boring, and the much-ballyhooed plot twist falls flat because it is impossible to care what happens to any of the characters. That said, it has been a critical and popular success.
But did it peak too soon? Unheralded “CODA,” in which the only hearing member of her family decides to embark on a singing career, did surprisingly well at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and last Saturday won top prize at the prestigious Producers Guild Awards. It has momentum going into the Oscars.
The discovery of a planet-killing asteroid is the premise behind director Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” an ingenious political and social satire with surprising heart. The musical version of “Cyrano” from director Joe Wright injects new life into the familiar tale. Joel Cohen brings the Macbeth tale to the screen with theatrical starkness. “Nightmare Alley” is a sluggish neo-noir.
BEST DIRECTOR
Will Win: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog.”
Deserves To Win: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast.”
Overlooked: Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up,” Denis Villeneuve, “Dune.”
Doesn’t Belong Here: Campion, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car.”
Campion won the Directors Guild Award for outstanding directorial achievement in theatrical feature film, a strong indicator of Oscars success. Branagh’s autobiographical story of growing up in Ireland during "The Troubles" was the Oscars front-runner until usurped by “The Power of the Dog.”
"CODA" writer-director Sian Heder’s surprise victory over Campion in the best adapted screenplay category last Sunday in the Writers Guild Awards signals an Oscars win in that category and maybe an upset win for director.
“Dune” earned 10 Oscars nominations, including best picture, but somehow Villeneuve, the visionary director of this science fiction epic, was overlooked. Hamaguchi is a fine craftsman but McKay and Villeneuve made stronger films. McKay’s consolation prize will be the Oscar for best original screenplay.
BEST ACTOR
Will Win: Will Smith, “King Richard.”
Deserves To Win: Will Smith.
Overlooked: Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano.”
Doesn’t Belong Here: Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog.”
Smith is charismatic, sympathetic, egotistical and infuriating as Richard Williams, who overcame all obstacles, including himself, to make daughters Serena and Venus into tennis superstars.
Dinklage’s complex Cyrano is witty, soulful, a mix of pride and inferiority — and a master swordsman on top of it all. Dinklage’s absence in this category is an egregious snub.
Cumberbatch is stiff and mechanical as the featured character in “The Power of the Dog.” His nomination appears based on the novelty of a posh British actor playing cowboy.
BEST ACTRESS
Will Win: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”
Deserves To Win: Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter.”
Overlooked: Renate Reinsve, “Worst Person in the World.”
Doesn’t Belong Here: Nicole Kidman, “Being The Ricardos.”
Chastain has been the front-runner throughout awards season but her performance as the loved and mocked TV minister Tammy Faye Bakker is as much about makeup as it is acting. Colman has a more difficult task as a career woman and remote, troubled mother.
Reinsve dominates her oddball romantic comedy. Kidman isn’t a convincing Lucille Ball.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Will Win: Troy Kotsur, "CODA.”
Deserves To Win: Troy Kotsur.
Overlooked: Mike Faist, “West Side Story.”
Doesn’t Belong Here: Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog.”
Kotsur, a deaf actor who plays the family patriarch in "CODA," has been winning every award in this category and that will continue Sunday.
Faist, who plays the menacing Riff, the leader of the Jets, gives “West Side Story” a needed injection of danger. Plemons is carving out an excellent career in television and film but his brother of Cumberbatch’s intimidating rancher is a cypher who checks out for a big chunk of the movie.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Will Win: Ariana DeBose “West Side Story.”
Deserves To Win: Ariana DeBose.
Doesn’t Belong Here: Judi Dench, “Belfast.”
Overlooked: Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast.”
Much like Kotsur, DeBose has been dominating the awards circuit for her performance as the fiery Anita. It’s hard to say that Dame Judi Dench doesn’t belong anywhere when it comes to acting, but her role as the grandmother watching with her husband (a nominated Ciaran Hinds) as their neighborhood is destroyed by sectarian violence, is a small one. Balfe, as the mom trying to keep the family and neighborhood together, is outstanding in a larger role.