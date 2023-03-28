Pixies, Modest Mouse and Cat Powers set to play Mass MoCA on Aug. 26

NORTH ADAMS — Indie rock legends the Pixies and Modest Mouse will take the stage on Joe's Field 7 p.m. Aug. 26 as the third and final leg of the Pixies' 2023 North American tour stops at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. Cat Power joins as a special guest.

Mass MoCA members/Spotify presale tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29. Tickets for the general public go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 31. Tickets are $75 in advance/week of. A $200 Modest Mouse VIP Experience that includes a special pre-show performance and Q&A also will be available. Tickets: massmoca.org/pixies

Formed in Boston in 1986 by songwriter Black Francis and guitarist Joey Santiago, who had met while living in the same dorm suite at UMass-Amherst, the Pixies' original lineup included Francis, Santiago, Kim Deal and David Lovering. They are credited with influencing Nirvana, Radiohead, The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer. The band broke up in 1993, but after gaining in popularity later in the decade, got back together in 2004 for a reunion show that led to them reuniting on a permanent basis. Deal left the band in 2013 and was replaced by bassist Kim Shattuck, who was hired to tour with the band. Paz Lenchantin joined the Pixies as their bassist in 2016.

Pixies’ concerts are well-known for being “one-of-a-kind,” as the band has no predetermined set lists — the “next song” is the one that “feels right." Band members come on to every stage prepared to play any of the 90 to 100 songs they've rehearsed.

The Pixies' 2022-23 World Tour, in support of their latest album, "Doggerel," launched in March 2022, playing sold-out shows across North America, the UK, Europe, South America, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Portland-based Modest Mouse co-headlines the last leg of the Pixies tour. The rock band, originally formed in 1993, recently wrapped a sold-out 25th anniversary tour celebrating their 1997 breakthrough album "The Lonesome Crowded West." The band's latest album, "Golden Casket," was released in 2021.