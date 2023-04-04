PITTSFIELD — It can be easy to hunker down in a Berkshires winter and not venture out of the house. The call of cheesy pizza is what helped Ellie Turner get out.

For months starting in late fall, she and her partner, Jane, made it their mission to try different pizza restaurants, and Turner posted reviews of them on the Great Barrington Community Board on Facebook.

"It was sort of a winter project to get us out on the weekends and to support local restaurants. We like pizza and there's so many different kinds — let's explore describe and share. It wasn’t about rating them best or worst," she said. “It carried us through the winter."

She went as far as Torrington, Conn. — well over an hour from Pittsfield — and as close as just a few blocks away. The list of more than a dozen Berkshire pizza spots included Pizzeria Boema in Lenox, Teddy's Pizza & Family Restaurant, Berkshire Mountain Bakery (both frozen and take-and-bake options), Crust, Guidos (already-made and take-and-bake) and Arizona Pizza Co. in Pittsfield, Roberto's Pizza in Sheffield, Pizza House in Great Barrington.

The trip to Connecticut for Pizzeria Marzano was worth it, she said. “It was worth the drive as a Saturday expedition. It was a thing to do on a Saturday."

While testing out pizza in Pittsfield and beyond, she tried, for example, spinach, feta, tomato and white sauce pizza from Teddy's. "Thin crispy crust, great taste," Turner wrote in her description of it. At Teddy's she also ate souvlaki pizza which is chicken souvlaki, served on a bed of salad. "It had a great taste but as you can imagine the crust does not remain crispy," Turner wrote in her review.

At Pizzeria Boema in Lenox, she had pesto, butternut squash, goat cheese and mushroom pizza and BBQ chicken with a balsamic drizzle and fresh basil. "Very good," she wrote in her review. "Crust was soft on both and crispy on the edge."

Originally from Wisconsin, Turner moved to the Berkshires from Vermont about seven years ago and now lives in Pittsfield. Many pizza spots she wrote about were in her city, and despite the trip south to Connecticut, she didn't write about pizza in Northern Berkshire. She visited North Adams in February, but it was the same day as WinterFest and places were too busy, she said. If she and Jane left Pittsfield for pizza, they gravitated to South County because of work and personal ties there and they knew the area better, she said.

There was not specific criteria for where to go, mostly they were just checking out places they had never been and taking suggestions.

Though she wasn't rating them, people in the comments on Facebook tried to, Turner said.

“There wasn’t a bad one in the group," she said. "Originally I thought I liked thin and crispy crust which I do ... [but] it opened me up to a lot of variety."

Her favorite? "We kind of avoided this is the best. But favorite would be a good word to use — I think Roberto's [Pizza] probably," she said. "But also all of them there was something we liked about them."

"This was a 5+ .... I loved the crust. Rarely do I eat all my crust but I did it tonight," she wrote in a Nov. 12 post about their stop at Roberto's.

She had, to name a few pies: Hawaiian, pesto, butternut squash, goat cheese and mushroom, and meat, caramelized onion and sundried tomato pizza.

If you're hungry reading that, know that after this reporter interviewed Turner, she made a large pizza for dinner.

Turner was sometimes surprised at the cost, often about $40 for two pizzas with tip and tax, but often it gave her and her partner leftovers for extra meals later.

Her tip for reheating pizza: Steer clear of the microwave and instead heat up olive oil in a cast iron to get a crispy crust. At home, sometimes she will get sourdough pizza crust from Berkshire Mountain Bakery and cook the pizza on the grill.

Why dedicate the winter restaurant project to pizza?

“Pizza is a warm comfort food in the winter," Turner said. "We hadn’t been to a lot of the pizza places around." Plus, there's a lot of variety and takeout options, which she opted for sometimes.

Turner's restaurant reviewing interests extend beyond pizza. "I'm involved in a mentoring program and with my mentee, we are doing the same thing with hamburgers. But I'm not posting that. When we go out were looking for the best hamburger in the area.”

With warmer weather and travel planned for the spring and summer, Turner is now done with the pizza project. The last stop was Arizona Pizza Company in Pittsfield.

"The crust was soft, like an amazing very thin pita bread, but better!" she wrote on Facebook, declaring it was likely the last post.

"We will probably do it again next year," Turner said, "but we will pick something other than pizza.”