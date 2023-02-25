Meet Q-MoB, a new group aiming to create more queer community in the Berkshires

GREAT BARRINGTON — When Tom Truss moved to the Berkshires eight years ago, he didn't anticipate it would be difficult to find queer community.
"Here's a place where there's actors and dancers and painters and curators. I thought, 'Oh, it's like I'm moving to a sort of spread out Greenwich Village,'" he said. "And it was not that at all."
He was commiserating with friends, including Bart Church, about that. "It's a cultural mecca and a gay desert," Truss said. “We're not visible for whatever reason. We just got tired of that."
So the friends helped organize a potluck for queer men in January at South Berkshire Friends Meeting in Great Barrington. 32 people came.
“We were shocked at how many people showed up," Church said.
From that gathering, Queer Men of the Berkshires — or Q-MoB for short — was born. The new group organizes community events for queer men across the county and in nearby areas, like hiking, game nights and other themed meetups. “I think the time is just right," Church said. "After COVID shut everything down and set everyone into fear, now people are really longing for, in real time, community. We're riding that wave.”
At that first meeting in January, the group brainstormed. "What's your definition of community," Truss said the group discussed, "and what would be the ideal queer community that would be resilient and flourishing here in the Berkshires?"
Q-MoB started a resource list on its website, and created six different activity groups, like a hiking group and a dining club.
Brian Mikesell hosted a game night recently. He's long lived in the Berkshires and while there are LGBTQ groups, he said, “there haven’t been a lot of opportunities or options." He went to the group's initial gathering in January. "At just this one meeting, I've already connected to the community in a way that hasn't happened in the 20 years I've lived in the Berkshires," he said.
Oftentimes, queer men find each other in bars and clubs, which are not plentiful in the Berkshires, Truss said. "We're just seeing because there's a lack of that, then the only resource people have is Grindr and Tinder and Scruff — dating apps — which are so isolating to begin with. They are not about subject to subject connections, it's all about objectification."
He added, "One of the main goals of Q-MoB is to create a context and provide resources so people have an in-depth connection." And the group is still developing, he said. "We are in an exploratory phase where people can come in, and through their interest and investment, become engaged and empowered and can help shape what this beast is and what it's going to turn into."
A full schedule of events can be found on the group's website: queermenoftheberkshires.org. Upcoming gatherings in late February and March include an outing to The Clark Art Institute, a hike to Bash Bish Falls, a potluck and a game night. The full group next meets on April 8 for community visioning and a potluck in Great Barrington.
"While we're doing a lot of activities, what's going on in the background of all these activities is people are becoming friends," Church said. "At the core of what were trying to organize is friendship. Because out of friendship comes all the support you need in order to live your life and grow and change … Come hike with us, come eat with us. Come play games with us. Come do your knitting with us. … The activities are just a tool to build lots of really good friendship networks."