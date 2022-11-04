Quartet Salonnieres makes its Berkshires debut with Williams concert featuring works by Mozart, Richter and Haydn

WILLIAMSTOWN — Each year the Williams College Music Department invites visiting ensembles and soloists to perform free concerts, offering students and the greater Berkshire community a chance to hear musicians of the highest caliber — some of international renown — from diverse musical traditions and cultural backgrounds.
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Brooks-Rogers Recital Hall, New York-based string ensemble Quartet Salonnieres will mark its Berkshire debut with a program of baroque music that travels back 250 years to the year 1772.
The program, “1772: Diversion and Divergence,” presents works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Richter and Joseph Haydn, performed on baroque-style instruments that offer an authentic, historic sound.
Quartet members Aniela Eddy, Natalie Kress and Rebecca Nelson, rotating on violin and viola, and cellist Cullen O’Neil met while graduate students of the Juilliard School’s Historical Performance program.
Over the years members of the ensemble, which was formed in 2019, have played together around the world on Juilliard-sponsored orchestral tours of Paris, San Francisco and New Zealand. In 2023, the Quartet will embark on a tour of Tanzania as U.S. State Department cultural ambassadors.
The group’s name is a tribute to Salonnieres, distinguished women of the 17th to early 20th centuries who hosted intellectual and musical salons in their homes across Europe, most notably in Paris, Kress said during an interview by phone from her home in Washington D.C.
Salonnieres would commission works from musical luminaries and invite artists and composers to perform at these important social occasions.
The works in the Williams program all hail from the year 1772, Kress said. “We start off with a Mozart Divertimento in D Major, which is very well known. That was written when Mozart was 16. It’s followed by the Franz Richter Quartet in G Minor, he was 40 years older than Mozart and at the later end of his career.
“We wind up the program with Haydn’s Quartet Op. 20, No. 1, which is really lovely. Haydn was 20 years older than Mozart.”
As the oldest, Richter had an influence on both Mozart and Haydn, who came later, Kress noted. “It’s a snapshot of 1772. We get these people who are in different parts of their careers and have different perspectives.”
Every composer is speaking a different language, even if they are relatively from the same roots, Kress said.
“Mozart was 16, you hear it in his music, it’s so happy and joyous, so light," she added. “The Richter might be new to listeners. From movement to movement it’s a totally different style of composition and character. The 1st movement is like a gamba consort, followed by a super-virtuosic 2nd movement [with] so much texture in all four parts.”
After a “luscious, Elgar-like” third movement, the last movement is almost like a French opera dance, she said.
“The Haydn is definitely the meat of the program; It’s just a perfect piece,” Kress said. “It’s a very warm key of E Flat Major, very meditative. It carries you through all these lines that interchange, everyone’s constantly moving the same rhythm, but you hear the harmonies pulling through each of the parts. And the last movement is really funny.”
With no specified ensemble leader, the three violin and viola players rotate all three parts of first and second violin and viola.
“If you think about it, we’re six different quartets,” Kress noted, “each program we try to have a few different combinations.”
As part of the Musicivic chamber music incubator — which Kress co-founded — the group recently played three concerts in Pennsylvania, then made their New York City debut with the Gotham Early Music Scene Midtown Concert Series, followed by a performance at Stony Brook, Long Island, N.Y.
“We haven’t been overseas yet, so we’re really looking forward to the Tanzania tour,” Kress said.
Individually, ensemble members have performed across the country, overseas in China, India and Russia; and, in Kress’ case, with Yo-Yo Ma at the Kennedy Center Honors.
This is the first time the ensemble has performed in the Berkshires. But it’s not Kress’ first appearance here. This past summer, she played at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center with the Handel and Haydn Society. And it was at the Mahaiwe that she first encountered early music performance with Boston Early Music Festival’s opera “Niobe.”
“I had no idea you could have that much fun onstage playing music,” she recalled. “In the pit, everyone was dancing around, it just blew me away. I’ll never forget it.”
As a three-time Tanglewood Music Center Fellow from 2010 to 2012, Kress met and befriended Boston Symphony Orchestra librarian John Perkel. After he retired to the Berkshires, in 2017 Perkel formed Berkshire Chamber Players which presents four or five concerts annually at Stockbridge Library and occasionally beyond, and brought Kress on board.
There, she often plays alongside Williams faculty member Ronald Feldman, a former BSO cellist of 34 years and longtime friend of Perkel. Feldman has been artist-in-residence at Williams since leaving the BSO in 2001, and also directs the Williams-based Berkshire Symphony.
Kress has visited Williams in the past, attending a recital by her teacher Soovin Kim there in 2018. Additionally, Feldman asked her to examine some baroque violins in the college’s historic collection to see what they needed to be repaired. “That was the beginning of us starting to talk about early music,” she said.
“When she plays, music speaks through her,” Feldman said of his musical colleague by phone. “She doesn’t just sit there, every phrase has meaning. And that’s the kind of player I love to work with.”
Feldman proposed to fellow faculty members that the Quartet be invited to Williams.
“There are so many different groups that bring such interesting musical ideas to ponder,” he said, “contemporary string quartets and soloists who play every instrument you can imagine.
"Knowing [Kress’] musicianship, I thought it would be a wonderful addition to the many visiting artists that come to Williams. The faculty were extremely happy to bring a group that plays baroque music, it’s not something we’ve [presented] too often.”
Feldman has seen recordings of the Quartet, but this is the first time he will hear them live.
“I’m looking forward to their concert. I’ve not heard Kress play in the baroque style, but have no doubt it will be absolutely beautiful. She has such a range of color in her playing, it’s always a joy to hear the sounds she can make.”
A principal difference between baroque and traditional classical music is the use of the bow and absence of vibrato, he explained. “Bow speeds determine the color of the sound, and gut strings create a warmer, softer sound. They don’t have as much volume as steel strings.”
Feldman anticipates a large student contingent at the concert.
“This is an opportunity to listen to a terrific baroque quartet,” he said. “They are vibrant musicians, and they’re doing a masterclass for the students. A lot of these kids play instruments on a high level. It will [inspire] them to play more baroque music.”
“I think baroque music is accessible,” Kress said. “It’s easy to listen to and engage with as a listener. When you see it performed, it’s just full of energy and extremely expressive. Every part of a note is saying something.”
IF YOU GO
What: “1772: Diversion and Divergence” with Quartet Salonnières
Where: Brooks-Rogers Recital Hall, Williams College, 54 Chapin Hall Drive, Williamstown
When: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 8
Admission: Free
Information: 413-597-2736, music.williams.edu
Covid-19 Policy: Masks and proof of vaccination required.