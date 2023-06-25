Race Brook Lodge celebrates Eid al-Adha with music, food and a community gathering

SHEFFIELD — The annual Muslim festival Eid al-Adha is widely celebrated across the Islamic world, from North Africa to Southeast Asia and far beyond.
One of two major Eid holy days — the other, Eid al Fitr, ends the month-long Ramadan daytime fast — Eid al-Adha commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael in the name of God, before receiving a ram to sacrifice instead.
Race Brook Lodge will honor the festival with four days of music, dance and food beginning June 29 and culminating July 3 with an al-fresco feast at Mumbet’s Freedom Farm on the property.
In keeping with the venue’s long history of presenting music from different cultural traditions, festivities begin on 7:30 p.m. June 29 with a concert by celebrated Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré and his ensemble. A dynamic, charismatic live performer often dubbed “the Hendrix of the Sahara,” Touré’s signature contemporary style of music draws on the historic roots of his late renowned guitarist father, Ali Farka Touré, while incorporating elements of American blues, rock, Latin and other African influences.
Brooklyn-based collective Trio Xalam will open for Touré, with oud lute player Brandon Terzic, percussionist Matt Kilmer and cellist Rufus Cappadocia creating a sound that blends West African rhythms with Middle Eastern modalities.
The trio teams up with percussionist Rami El-Aasser and multi-instrumentalist Zafer Tawil to form Race Brook Eid Ensemble, performing Middle Eastern- and Turkish-influenced music during an Eid al-Adha Concert, 8 p.m., June 30.
World Music DJ and Dance Lab founder Omar Aena's monthly Ecstatic Dance workshop, with a focus on Turkish- and Middle Eastern-inspired music in honor of the holiday will take place beginning 3 p.m., July 2. The workshop is open to all levels of experience.
At 8 p.m., July 2, Western Sufi Qawwali ensemble Fanna-Fi-Allah brings the ecstatic devotional music of Muslim mystics to the Southern Berkshires. During the concert, Dervish Aziz Abbatiello and his Ukrainian wife Anna Whirling will perform the Turn dance practiced by Mevlevi Order Sufis in Turkey. Dervish Aziz will also lead a two-hour Sufi Whirling Space workshop demonstrating the practice 10 a.m., July 3.
The festival concludes with a Middle Eastern banquet prepared by chef Rami El-Aasser featuring dishes such as Egyptian lamb fattah and Imam Bayildi. The outdoor feast represents the holiday’s tradition of sharing sacrificial meat with family and the community. El-Aasser, who also plays percussion during the weekend, cooks and teaches Middle Eastern music at Williams College, and performs with Alsarah & The Nubatones.
Race Brook Lodge proprietor and Stockbridge native Casey Rothstein-Fitzpatrick converted to Islam when he married Saadia Khan, an American of Pakistani descent.
“I’ve always been very interested in different cultures and spiritual traditions,” he said, “Islam is profoundly beautiful in so many ways.”
As the couple is interested in cultivating a diverse community and cultural outreach, the Eid al-Adha celebration was planned “to bring a bit of that element into our local community,” he said, “and some amazing artists happened to be available. There’s a lot going on, very diverse styles, but all having some connection to Islamic culture.”
He is particularly looking forward to hosting Touré. “Mali has this incredible tradition and its own style of music, they took western electric guitar together with more indigenous rhythms of percussion and created something really special. Touré is carrying the flag of that music, and also innovating; his father Ali was one of the originators of that style.”
Both Touré and Fanna-Fi-Allah tour extensively throughout North America and internationally, and head to Europe following their Race Brook Lodge appearances.
Since Canadian Tahir Qawwal founded Fanna-Fi-Allah more than two decades ago — the name means “losing oneself in God” — they have performed close to 2,000 concerts in venues large and small, and also at major festivals at shrines of Sufi saints in Pakistan and India that draw thousands of devotees and are widely televised. By comparison, Race Brook Lodge’s Barnspace accommodates just 175 people.
At their concerts, harmonium and tabla drums accompany soaring ecstatic singing and fervent clapping. Concerts typically run two hours, with each piece lasting around 20 minutes. The devotional songs are derived from poetry of the Sufis, ancient mystics of Islam, sung in their original languages.
The six musicians of this rare Western Qawwali ensemble hail from the U.S., Canada, Britain, India and Pakistan.
“We were all spiritual seekers in our youths into the spiritual paths of India, Sufism and Vedanta Yoga,” Qawwal said from his home in Bali, “and got drawn to the Sufi message of Divine Love and the poetry and music connected to that.
“Twenty-five years ago, we started studying Qawwali Masters, learning and performing and following our teachers around.”
Several band members studied with musicians related and connected to legendary Qawwali singer the late Nusret Fateh Ali Khan.
“We started [Fanna-Fi-Allah] to have community to support this practice with devotional music, collective prayer, and mystical journey,” Qawwal said, “to share it with people, especially in the West, that haven’t been exposed so they could appreciate the wisdom this music and tradition carries.”
At Sufi shrines, Qawwali “is like the soundtrack of these places, [and] people whirl and lose themselves in catharsis and ecstasy. We try to carry that with us in our stage performances by bringing dervishes.”
During concerts, audience members often throw paper money on the stage for musicians.
“We try to explain that whole tradition, especially in the Punjab,” Qawwal said. “When one’s heart is moved, it’s very valuable in that culture, and it’s traditional [to] give something up. In olden days it could be a watch or a shawl, we’ve received rings and cellphones. Mostly people throw money in a dramatic, expressive and cathartic exchange between listeners and artists, to encourage the music.”
Qawwali is a unique cultural experience, Qawwal said. “It’s powerful and profound and very animated, so it’s engaging to people who don’t understand the language of the music, and also to those in the west originally from Pakistan and India.”
“It’s rare these days even in India and Pakistan to still carry on this traditional form of spiritual music, so people really respect it. It’s like a duty for us.”
If You Go
What: Eid al-Adha Festival Weekend
Who: Vieux Farka Touré, Fanna-Fi-Allah, Trio Xalam, Race Brook Eid Ensemble, Omar Aena, Dervish Aziz, chef Rami El-Aasser
Where: Race Brook Lodge, 864 South Undermountain Road, Sheffield
When: June 29-July 3
Information and tickets: 413-229-2916, rblodge.com/eid-al-adha-festival-2023