Explore the cross-cultural musical collaboration of Raga Maqam

WILLIAMSTOWN — As the world gets smaller and more accessible, deep-rooted musical traditions can be shared more readily between musicians of different disciplines. The public has a chance to experience one of these moments as Raga Maqam — an ensemble of the Brooklyn Raga Massive collective — explores the confluence of two distinct yet distantly related musical forms from Indian and Arab cultures, in Williams College's expansive Chapin Hall, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.
It all began with a jam session, said Arun Ramamurthy, co-founder, artistic director and violinist of Brooklyn Raga Massive, during a phone interview from a cafe in Brooklyn, N.Y.
“Growing up, I studied Western classical and South Indian Carnatic music,” said the New Jersey-born Indian-American, “and played with the Indian community in diaspora.”
He moved to Brooklyn as a young adult, “and started to collaborate with other genres from different parts of the world, trying to find my voice.”
Meeting musicians from Indian classical backgrounds and others who found Indian classical music in their 20s, “we were like-minded musicians getting together,” he recalled.
"In 2012, a group of us started a more classic weekly jam session, music-sharing among friends.” Openness and collaboration with musicians and cultures was at the forefront of their mindset, Ramamurthy explained.
As its popularity grew, the ensemble Brooklyn Raga Massive was formed to present music on other stages. It was officially founded in 2015, and now numbers more than 50 members, partnering with artists from around the world.
From early on, special interest groups emerged from the collective; and, in 2017, one of four shows they curated at Lincoln Center titled “Outside India” spawned Raga Maqam.
“This was something I wanted to do for a long time,” Ramamurthy said, “there was a lot of connection between the musical styles, even the culture.”
Both forms are highly improvisatory around a structured modal framework. South Indian Raga is predominantly Hindu, while Maqam is primarily Muslim, spanning the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia. North Indian Hindustani music is a mix of the two religious cultures.
While the styles developed separately, they share historic cross-pollination; and this new collaboration both embraces and expands their rich history and traditions.
Musicians in the group hail from different backgrounds and national heritages, including Palestine and Iraq, each adding their particular flavor to the mix.
A violinist with the ensemble, Ramamurthy comes from a musical family. His mother sang for classical Bharatanatyam dancers, and his father organized Indian music tours. His grandmother, who played violin, lived in a small Indian village and “would visit for a year at a time,” he recalled. She encouraged all her grandchildren to play violin; but he was the only one that “took.” While she passed away 15 years ago, “I still think about her,” he said. “Her inspiration and influence was incredibly strong and still is. She was a very progressive mind when it came to music, and was probably the biggest advocate for me to explore outside of traditional [Carnatic] music.”
Western instruments such as the violin were introduced to India by the British in the 1800s, noted Ramamurthy.
“It’s a fantastic instrument for Raga music — it’s bowed, so you can sustain notes, and fretless, so you can slide between notes. This ornamentation, called gamaka, is a big part of the music.”
Joining Ramamurthy at Williams are Raga musicians George Ziadeh, oud; Firas Zreik, kanun; Nitin Mitta, tabla; and sitarist, Hidayat Khan, son of legendary sitar virtuoso Vilayat Khan; plus Maqam players Jay Gandhi, bansuri; Naseem Alatrash, cello; and Zafer Tawil, oud and percussion.
Besides more familiar violin and cello, instruments include the oud pear-shaped lute; bansuri bamboo flute; tabla hand drums; the long-necked sitar lute with gourd resonator; and kanun, a large, plucked lap zither with 78 strings. Each instrument is highlighted in solos during the concert.
While BRM has performed as far afield as the Netherlands, this is a rare opportunity to hear Raga Maqam outside of New York City. (A 15-member Raga Maqam ensemble spent a week in residency at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art and record at Studio 9 at Porches in April 2020.) Its visit is part of the Ernest Brown World Music Series, named for the late Williams professor and ethnomusicologist who led the Zambezi Marimba Band on instruments he built himself. Recent visiting artists have included Pablo Aslan’s tango quintet, Senegalese Lamine Toure and Group Saloum, The Nile Project and a Korean Pansori singer.
“It’s always a joyful thing to have music on campus, to be able to enjoy each other’s company and presence in this really special way,” noted music professor Corinna Campbell by phone from Williamstown.
Raga Maqam musicians will also lead workshops for sitar and tabla students of Veena Chandra and Devesh Chandra, who have taught Indian music at Williams since 2014. “[Their] students get a handle on the fundamentals of Hindustani classical music,” observed Campbell. “BRM takes these ideas and principles and pursues different kinds of collaboration, experimental sorts of work that goes beyond this rich North Indian music tradition.”
Noting a growing interest in Arab music at Williams, having an ensemble talk about ways people can converse musically through connections between Raga and Maqam “is a wonderful confluence of circumstances,” she added.
Complementary free public programs include a talk on Maqam by violinist Sami Abu Shumays on April 15, and a lecture by professor Matthew Rahaim on North Indian singing on April 28.
Campbell encourages people “to listen broadly and be aware of all these amazing musical practices that are out there. They can really be windows into different kinds of experience and connection — something BRM demonstrates very clearly.”
She quotes ensemble co-founder and trumpeter Amir ElSaffar, who composes music for the ensemble: “Ultimately, we aren’t approaching this as 'tradition meets tradition,' but rather as musicians meeting, having a musical conversation, an exploration, and in the moment just dealing with the sound.”
Adds Ramamurthy, “We’re all playing from our hearts and from our histories, so that shines through every time we play.”
“If the audience comes with an open mind ready to immerse themselves in the sounds and spirit of connection, they will have a great time.”