Pittsfield-native Raiche has played Coachella but not a major venue in the Berkshires. That will change when she takes the stage at Mass MoCA

NORTH ADAMS — R&B artist and Pittsfield native Raiche has taken the stage at some of the biggest festivals in America, from Coachella to Austin City Limits — but has never played a hometown show in a venue larger than a restaurant corner. So when the opportunity came to play at Mass MoCA, the singer just couldn’t say no.
“It's going to be, for lack of words, better words, iconic.” said Raiche in a recent interview with The Eagle via Zoom from Atlanta — where she now lives to be closer to her label, the historic Atlantic Records. “Everybody grew up going to field trips there. And there's just been some amazing art in Mass MoCA. So, I'm pretty honored to be doing this show.”
Singer-songwriter Jasmine Janai from Phoenix, Ariz., will be opening the show. Raiche’s delight on having Janai on the bill is clear: “She is so talented," Raiche said. "She is a great writer, a great performer, a great singer–and she's just a good friend of mine, too.”
Raiche’s ticketed performance, 7 p.m. June 17 at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, will mark the end of a day-long festival, “I Am Afro: A Street Fair for All the People.” The free-to-attend Juneteenth celebration, hosted by the Berkshire Black Economic Council and the First Congregational Church, will feature live performances by DJ Quick, The Kashmir Souls, Psyka Solar, Rice, Mayd, Christine Biles and more. The festival, running 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., also will feature pop-up booths, dance, music, visual arts, spoken word, theater performances and food in downtown North Adams.
Raiche (real name Raiche Wright) first burst into the national consciousness in 2018 with her first single, "Money Pies." She had just signed with Atlantic Records a few months earlier. In July 2018, "Money Pies" hit the airwaves and streaming services via Genre Defying Entertainment/Atlantic Records' Island Prolific imprint. In 2021, her single "Pick a Side," ranked No. 8 on Billboard's Adult R&B category. At the same time, she was chosen as one of Billboard's "15 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch in 2021."
The past two years away from home have been busy, she said. Besides playing coveted events like the Pandora Oasis party during Coachella in 2022 and Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2021, she’s also made waves on screen; she made her television debut playing her single “Pick a Side'' on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2021. The title track for her 2019 debut album, “Drive," was also featured in the Netflix original series “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker,” starring Octavia Spencer.
Lately, Raiche has turned her focus to the studio, with a followup to “Drive” in the works.
“I've been trying to distinguish my sound and really discover what it is that, you know, is my true expression through music. I think that the better I find that, the more people will connect.”
Connection with her audience is what Raiche looks forward to the most with her upcoming Mass MoCA debut. Performances in her younger years while developing her talents certainly looked a little different–she has fond memories of playing with her sister in intimate restaurant venues such as the Lion’s Den in Stockbridge and Firehouse Cafe in Adams. Now that she’s garnered tens of thousands of monthly listeners across streaming platforms, she’s looking forward to the opportunity to perform at the venue inside a museum she’s been visiting since childhood.
Closing out the bill of this cultural gathering at home is a “really special moment” for Raiche: “I want to be able to see all of the familiar faces that I've grown up with, and people that have become fans of mine since I moved out of there … having them discover me and realize that I'm from the same town as them is really cool and super special. It's a beautiful thing to connect with people on a musical level.”
While back in town, Raiche is focusing her free time on seeing her family — which is no small task.
“I have like 13 nieces and nephews, so it's hard to try and get around to see everybody,” said the singer. “We're ‘stay at home and cook’ kinda people. But you know what I do miss? Baba Louie’s.”
IF YOU GO
Raiche with Jasmine Janai
What: Rachie in concert. Jasmine Janai opens. Presented by the Berkshire Black Economic Council
Where: The Hunter Center, Mass MoCA, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams
When: 7 p.m. June 17
Tickets: $20, advance; $26, day of.
Information and reservations: 413-662-2111, massmoca.org
"I Am Afro: A Street Fair for All the People"
What: Free Juneteenth celebration featuring dance, music, visual arts, theatre performances, and spoken word by local Black artists. Live performances by DJ Quick, The Kashmir Souls, Psyka Solar, Rice, Mayd, Christine Biles and more. Hosted by the Berkshire Black Economic Council and the First Congregational Church of North Adams.
Where: Outside the First Congregational Church, 134 Main St., North Adams
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 17
Admission: Free
Information: berkshirebec.org/programming