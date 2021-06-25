LANESBOROUGH — Rev Tor's newest album, 'Snake Oil," recorded over four days at the Egremont Barn while the venue was dark during COVID-19, is described as reflecting " the times we've been sharing these past 15 months."
"The songs weave their way through themes of isolation, self-reflection, insurrection and finally inspiration," "Rev" Tor Krautter, said in a release, about band's eighth studio album.
Available today, Friday, June 25, the album can be found on all major streaming and download sites. The album consists of seven new original songs by Krautter, as well as two cover songs, “Brokedown Palace“ by Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter, and “Eastern Shore” by Krautter's longtime friend and musical collaborator, Matt Mervis.
The core band on "Snake Oil" consists of Krautter on guitars and vocals; Brian O’Connell on bass; Jeff Prescott on drums and backing vocals, and Andrew Costa on keyboards. Additional guest appearances include: Gina Coleman, of Misty Blues; Yahuba Jose Garcia-Torres, of Percy Hill; Dave Vittone, of The Last Waltz Live; as well as The Berkshire Horn Section. The album was engineered, mixed and mastered by Frank Kennedy.
