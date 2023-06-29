6.28.23 The Emerson String Quartet's final performance at Ozawa Hall (Hilary Scott).jpeg

The Emerson String Quartet's final performance at Tanglewood's Ozawa Hall.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY HILARY SCOTT/BSO

LENOX — Before a note sounded, the Emerson String Quartet received an ovation worthy of musical royalty from a capacity crowd at Ozawa Hall on Wednesday night.

Then they performed a memorable program, displaying their comfort navigating new musical territory while freshening repertory staples as if performing them for the first time.

Founding members Eugene Drucker and Philip Setzer — who met as Juilliard students in 1969 — shared first-violin responsibilities as is their custom, along with violist Lawrence Dutton (who arrived a year...

Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com.