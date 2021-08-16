Classical music critic Andrew L. Pincus believes Saturday night's Tanglewood performance by Leonidas Kavakos, Emanuel Ax and Yo-Yo Ma is better suited for the enclosed Ozawa Hall.

He writes, "What can you do? These three are admirable musicians, both individually and as an ensemble. On the lawn, where the music is amplified, hearing might have been better. From a seat in the center of the Shed, where amplification is a no-no, all a listener could do was strain his ears and think: next year, next year …"