A behind-the-scenes look at King Charles III’s upcoming coronation and where you can watch it

The years of waiting are over. Charles will be crowned king on May 6. One other British monarch, Edward Vll waited 60 years for his chance be king, Charles waited 73. Their mother’s set records; Victoria reigned 64 years, Queen Elizabeth ll, 70 years.
King Charles III’s coronation will be a grand affair. His high artistic standards have been cultivated over time, and his sense of tradition is tempered by the need for change in the monarchy. It was he who chose an unknown soprano, New Zealander, Kiri Te Kanawa to sing at his wedding to Diana. Dame Kiri’s career in opera is now the stuff of legend. And it was Charles who asked all former Prime Ministers and Commonwealth chiefs go with him to the annual Cenotaph ceremony in 2022 at Whitehall, on Nov. 11, Armistice Day, at which only the monarch used to preside.
The late Queen in her 70th anniversary broadcast went out of her way to ask the public to accept Charles’ second wife, Camilla, as his "Queen Consort," a very unusual step, but understandable considering the fuss over his divorce from Diana, and, reaching back, the upheaval, furor and abdication in 1936 of King Edward VIII, must have been on her mind also. Her uncle insisted he marry Wallis Warfield Simpson for his queen. Simpson, a twice-divorced American, had nowhere to go; Edward was Supreme Head of the Church of England, where divorcees, ironically, cannot marry. In 1534 Henry VIII broke from Rome by asking for a divorce from the Pope, which was denied. So he split, headed his own church, and gave himself two divorces. The 41-year-old Edward’s love for Wallis cost him his crown, although, he was willing to go once a settlement of 60,000 pounds ($75,000) a year was agreed upon, saying, according to diarist Chips Channon, "I’ve already put in 29 years of service to the Empire, which was enough."
CHARLES AND CAMILLA
When Camilla first met Charles they were teenagers. Her opening statement shocked and fascinated him. "Your great-grandfather and my grandmother were lovers’’ she said.
It was true, Alice Keppel was King Edward VII’s favorite mistress. They had lovers' trysts at a house in London’s upscale Belgravia. As he lay dying in 1910 she forced her way into Buckingham Palace by using an outdated visitors pass. Queen Alexandra, the king’s wife, in a gracious gesture allowed her in. Together they sat at his bedside until he died. In his will the king left Mrs. Keppel 15,000 pounds a year (about 2.3 million pounds or $2.8 million today) and the house in Belgravia! She lived another 35 years, dying in 1945. The average wage in England then was about 200 pounds a year (about 30,000 pounds or $38,000 today).
Charles and Camilla are both divorcees. Eighteen years ago they married in Windsor Town’s Registry Office, a civil ceremony, followed by a church blessing from the Archbishop of Canterbury in St. George’s Chapel, Windsor. As young people Charles and Camilla had strong ties from their grandparents’ passionate devotions to their own liaisons. But Camilla was considered unsuitable for the prince to marry. Undaunted she married a Guards Regiment officer, Brigadier Parker-Bowles. At 32, Charles showed no inclination to get married. An heir was needed. Enter his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, widow of the late King George Vl. It was she who recommended the virgin Lady Diana Spencer, 19, a descendant of King Charles II, who, as the "Merry Monarch" (1660-1685), and a bachelor, had at least eight royal bastards, all of whom got titles. Earl Spencer, was Diana’s antecedent, the actress Nell Gwynn the baby boy’s mother. When eventually Charles II married, he did not produce an heir!
A COSTLY CEREMONY
Coronations are a costly business. Taxpayers foot the bill. But Charles could afford to "chip in," as fund raisers like to say. His personal wealth, as Prince of Wales, is estimated by The Guardian at over 500 million pounds (about $630 million), with an investment portfolio of 50 million pounds; money in rented land from his two Duchies, Cornwall and Lancaster. Plus when Queen Elizabeth ll died she left him a jewelry collection of close on 180 million pounds, heavily weighted by her privately owned Kohinoor and Cullinan diamonds. If ever they came on the market experts say their value would increase at auction by a multiple of 10 because of who owned them.
LONG MAY HE REIGN
Will Charles' reign be long?
Boys who attended and underwent the rigors of spartan life at Gordonstoun, Charles’ alma mater, a private school in Scotland, are living to 100. His father, Prince Philip, also a pupil there, lived until age 99. And my friend of 60 years, scientist Felix Kauffmann, also an alumni, died last year at 103. Let’s wish Charles well and watch the ceremony, if only to see where his errant son, Prince Harry has been seated. In the words of the British national anthem, "Long may he reign.’’ And he probably will.
WHERE TO WATCH THE CORONATION
King Charles III's coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey at 6 a.m. EST (11 a.m. British Stand Time.)
Television coverage:
CBS/Paramount+: 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.
NBC: Starts at 5 a.m.
ABC/"Good Morning America": Starts at 5 a.m.
Fox News: Starts at 5 a.m.
CNN: 5 a.m. to noon
BBC: Starts at 2:30 a.m.
Livestreams:
- USA TODAY
- The New York Times
- ABC News Live
- "Today" show on NBC
- NBC News
- CNN
- Paramount+
- DirecTV
- Hulu + Live TV
- Sling TV
- Fubo TV
- Sky News YouTube channel
- BBC
- Britbox by BBC and iTV