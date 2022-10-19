PITTSFIELD — Let’s do the Time Warp again — or maybe for the first time. Take a jump to the left and then a step to the right …
Experts and novices alike will have the chance to "Time Warp" together at The Colonial Theatre when Berkshire Theatre Group presents “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” hosted by Drag Queen Nancy Nogood, 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
The salute to sci-fi, horror, B-movies, and rock music, first premiered in 1975 and quickly became a cult favorite, its fans drawn to its quirky characters and they quickly interacted with the characters by using props, quoting and adding lines and dancing.
“It seemed that fortune had smiled on Brad and Janet and that they had found the assistance that their plight required. Or had they …?” the film narrator intones.
In the film, Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a downpour, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and the creepy butler Riff-Raff (Richard O'Brien). Through elaborate dance numbers and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a man named “Rocky.”
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is renowned for its audience participation roles at different times and scenes during the film. Back in the day, pieces of toast, rice, and squirt guns and umbrellas were part of the repertoire. These days, most theaters frown on their use — for obvious reasons. Colonial Theatre-appropriate props are available for purchase online ($7) or at the venue the night of the show ($10). The kits — enough for one person — include a balloon, glow stick, Time Warp flier, rubber glove, noisemaker, confetti popper, toilet paper, party hat, sponge, paper plates, cards, instructions and bag.
The evening will begin with a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with the evening’s hostess, Nancy Nogood, a drag/performance artist who currently holds the title of Miss Berkshire and member of The Pink Room: David Lynch Burlesque. A pre-show performance and introduction by Nogood will include an interactive props tutorial. Movie-goers are urged to wear costumes, but they are not obligatory.
IF YOU GO
What: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” hosted By Drag Queen Nancy Nogood
When: 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: The Colonial Theatre, 111 South St., Pittsfield
Tickets: $20
Information: 413-997-4444, berkshiretheatregroup.org
Advisory: This film is rated R for adult content and is recommended for ages 17 and older.
COVID safety: Masks are recommended but no longer mandatory.
PROP KITS
- Do not throw items at the screen at any time.
- To encourage the safety and enjoyment of the film by all in attendance, any bags brought to the theater could be subjected to a search for inappropriate/non-allowable items.
- Purchase online for $7; $10, at the door.
- What's included: balloon, glow stick, Time Warp flier, rubber glove, noisemaker, confetti popper, toilet paper, party hat, sponge, paper plates, cards, instructions and bag.
- Not included, but allowed: bell (If you didn’t bring a bell, use your keys.), rope, large cards that spell out Janet.
- Props not allowed in the theater: rice, water guns, toast, hot dog, prunes lighters, matches or other flammables due to fire code restrictions. (Lighter phone apps are allowed.)