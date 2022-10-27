This is my first column offering advice, observations and tidbits of information for Berkshire gardeners. And just in time it is, now that the ice is off the lakes.
GREAT BARRINGTON
I should warn you. A poet I’m not, but when it comes to care of gardens, a nag I can be. Here goes:
Finish pruning grapevines, fruit trees, raspberries and blueberries. Stick some of the pruned canes from grapes in the ground. In a few weeks, they’ll be rooted and you’ll have a supply of new plants to add to your vineyard.
Start seeds of tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, cabbage, lettuce and other vegetable crops indoors this weekend. Bottom heat of 65 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit is best for germination. Bottom heat is provided by using heating cables, not by sitting on the seeds.
Check houseplants for insects, especially on the underside and “along the veins of leaves. Many plant pests can be removed with a forceful spray of water.
Gradually remove winter mulches from perennial borders and strawberry beds. Leave the mulch nearby should severe cold threaten — something not unlikely in the Berkshires, despite our recent run of mild weather.
Tune up lawn mowers, tillers and other power equipment. Change the oil, replace spark plugs and clean debris from engine cooling fans. If it still won’t start, kick the tires or haul it off to the shop for repairs, but hurry because everyone else is thinking the same thing.
Quick Quiz: What are a Blue-Eyed Russian and Cherries Jubilee? Hint: They are neither Lee Leahy Stanfield’s favorite beverage nor a dessert.
Actually, they are both new varieties of potatoes. Blue-Eyed Russian, also known as “Catriona,” has a yellow-buff skin with blue at each eye. The flesh is creamy yellow. Cherries Jubilee is a bright red potato with a pink interior.
Candy Cane is another variety with bright red skin. The interior is yellow except for a mottled ring of red just beneath the skin. These varieties are part of an impending trend toward colorful potatoes.
Why?
I suppose it’s so those obsessed with their dining room decor can match the mashed potatoes with their drapes or napkins.
What’s your sign? Mine is “KEEP OFF THE LAWN.” That’s good advice, even for astrologers. There’s still lots of moisture in the ground following the late winter thaw and yesterday’s showers. Using the lawn as a parking lot, bocce ball court, for rock concerts or neighborhood pep rallies is not advisable. Any kind of persistent traffic on lawns now will compact the soil and make it really tough for grass to grow well. Wait until the sun and wind have dried the soil before raking or walking on the lawn.
The majors are good but the minors are great! That may sound like a promo for the Pittsfield Mets, our local remnant of real baseball, but it’s not.
The minors in this case are those early blooming bulbs that provide the transition from the bleak months of winter to the sunny growing seasons of spring and summer.
Though small in size these flowering plants are no slouches when it comes to color and brilliance.
Among the earliest to bloom are snowdrops, winter aconite, snow crocus, squills, glory-of-the-snow and netted iris (Iris reticulata).
In my garden, snowdrops came into bloom during the warm spell of January and then huddled beneath the snow of February before bursting into bloom again four weeks ago. I like to plant mine in clumps of 10 to 20 bulbs in a natural setting, i.e. near a rock, beneath a shrub or between the buttressed roots of a large tree. Coming upon these colorful clumps of flowers as I stroll about the landscape is like finding precious jewels.