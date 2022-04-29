Berkshire Botanical Garden celebrates start of 88th season with a free day

STOCKBRIDGE — Berkshire Botanical Garden is offering free admission form 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 1, as it kicks off its 88th outdoor season with its annual Roy Boutard Day, a community celebration honoring one of its influential past directors.
Held on the first Sunday of May, the day honors the Swedish horticulturist Roy Boutard, who came to the United States from Canada in the 1950s after graduating from England’s Royal Horticultural Society Gardens. He served as the Garden’s venerable executive director from 1955 to 1985. Boutard wrote a regular gardening column for The Berkshire Eagle and hosted a gardening show on WBEC. Under his direction, the Garden expanded its grounds and educational offerings and won numerous gardening awards.
On Roy Boutard Day, visitors can stroll the 24-acre grounds, enjoy the spring blooming bulbs and trees, visit the Visitor Center Gift Shop, and attend the Horticulture Certificate Program graduation. The graduation ceremony will be followed by a reception hosted by the Herb Associates, a volunteer group that, for 65 years, has created herbal products from the Garden’s 1937 herb garden. Members of the Herb Associates will serve an assortment of herb-infused cookies and Mai Bowle, a May wine punch. The day includes activities for children.
On view at the Leonhardt Galleries is the first exhibition of the ART/GARDEN season, "Shimmer," curated by Sue Muskat and Phil Knoll. The exhibit brings together 38 artists whose drawings, paintings, prints, photographs and sculptures are ignited by paying attention, by being present and making a record, chronicling the condition of life. "Shimmer," which opened on April 1, will close May 1. "Hunt Country," a comprehensive installation of Hunt Slonem’s signature paintings of bunnies, butterflies, tropical birds and orchids, opens with a reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, May 7.
In addition, May marks the beginning of the Garden’s summer education program, featuring workshops and classes on topics including horticulture, gardening, botanical drawing and painting. More information on the Garden’s classes, field trips and events is available at berkshirebotanical.org.
PLANTS-AND-ANSWERS PLANT SALE
The 45th annual two-day Plants-and-Answers Plant Sale, runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, May 6 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 7, with early buying for members on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This annual event features hundreds of perennials, annuals and vegetables with a focus on diversity and nature-based landscaping, a trend toward gardens that are exuberant and alive, out of the uniform and into something comfortable and welcoming to birds, bees and butterflies.
This year, BBG is pleased to feature a new community project, in collaboration with Two-Thirds for the Birds, known as Garden in Your Arms. This initiative features site-specific plant lists from local designers created with pollinators in mind. All proceeds support the Garden’s education and horticulture programs. Admission and parking are free.