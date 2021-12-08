NORTH ADAMS — Earlier this fall, documentary filmmaker Sam Green posted a photo on his website sketching out the plan for his current project. In the photo, dozens of cards are on a bulletin board, each marked with a specific sound — “Ice Rink,” “Cat Purrs,” “Tuning Meditation,” “Venice Bells,” and puzzlingly, “Burning Piano.” A caption notes that this feels like the most difficult work he’s ever done, then he admits that he says that every project.
What an audience can expect of his latest project is an evening of “live documentary,” a blend of film screening, music performance, and spoken text. "32 Sounds" is poetic and expansive, and on Saturday, Dec. 11, will bring to the Hunter Center at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, a fleeting, collective experience that brings out the most of both performance and cinema.
“It’s been a fun and odd film to make because sound is such a huge and endlessly fascinating topic,” Green said in a telephone interview earlier this week. “What makes the project hard is to weave these sounds together in a way that creates something larger. It’s an essay about sound, time and its passing, ephemerality and loss, and being alive. There’s a lot of ideas and issues and feelings that can be accessed through sound.”
Green is here, in North Adams, this week, with musician JD Samson to map out more of the work, which will premiere next month at the Sundance Film Festival. It includes music by Samson with footage Green has shot exploring diverse soundscapes, from the foghorns of San Francisco to last year’s reemergence of the 17-year cicadas. The audience will experience it through headphones to use binaural elements to create spatial sound in a way that’s impossible with speakers.
Green’s last performance in the Berkshires was in late 2017, for a work-in-progress screening of a documentary with and about the avant-garde string ensemble the Kronos Quartet. "A Thousand Thoughts" has gone on to performances around the world.
Green began his work as a nonfiction storyteller in journalism, which he studied at the University of California, Berkeley. His Academy Award-nominated documentary "The Weather Underground," (2002), about the underground revolutionary group of the '60s and '70s, was a well-crafted, traditional documentary with a recognizable mix of interviews and archival footage.
But his career began to take an interesting turn a few years later, in a way he described as almost by accident. He became interested in exploring the audience’s expectations of literalness and linearity in documentary, and did not want to let the conventions of the genre hold him back, even as he remains committed to the form.
“I’ve always been interested in and curious about the world,” he said. “All my artwork and film work has been an expression of that. In a sense, the medium is not as important as the inquiry, as about poking around.”
Over the years that has included a number of collaborations about a variety of subjects. That includes a film with indie rock band Yo La Tengo, "The Love Song of R. Buckminster Fuller," about the visionary designer and inventor, and another film about the Guinness Book of World Record ("The Measure of All Things").
"32 Sounds" seems a little more abstract than the earlier projects, which had clearly defined stories at their heart. He and Samson shared some sketches of their thinking online earlier this year, in a piece called "7 Sounds" that was “a meditation on the power of sound to bend time, cross borders, and profoundly shape our perception.” The project has been in the works for several years, but Green said that “obviously, everything we’ve gone through in the past year and a half is filtered through the piece, even though it existed before the pandemic.”
It remains part of his search for new ways to tell stories — and to bring them to audiences. He has been thinking about it since he realized more and more people were watching films on screens at home, often while doing something else like checking email or social media.
“There was a moment in about 2010 when I thought, this is a terrible way to watch a movie,” he said. “What if I [made it] so that you had to go to a theater, and turn off your phone, and buy a ticket. All that makes a more meaningful experience. That’s something I even feel stronger about now because there is an infinite number of fantastic things you can watch at any moment.”
And while the pandemic certainly reshaped some of our viewing habits — whether binge-watching "Tiger King" or deep-diving into the late period "Beatles with Get Back," so much has been available. Which can make any one thing feel like “another piece of media in a huge mountain of clutter.”
“I’d much rather create something that you experience,” he said. “You see it, and it is ephemeral. If you remember it, you do. If not, it’s gone.”