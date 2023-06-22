'Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors,' an immersive music and light experience benefiting the Ukraine, comes to the Adams Theater

ADAMS — It was on a trip to Kyiv in 2017 that Mátti Kovler saw a glimpse of what an arts community could be.

He was there to perform one of his opera pieces at GogolFest, an avant-garde arts festival that brought to the city a roving cast of musicians, painters, and performers. They took over a half-ruined industrial building and filled it with art and energy, making do with their own resources and little money.

“The sense of creative freedom and risk-taking and just the community the Ukrainians built just blew my mind,” Kovler said in a Zoom interview from his home in Brooklyn. “I did not expect to be so moved.”

He recognized there was something he was trying to weave into his own work — about being voracious in cultivating influences and collaborating relentlessly. It is reflected in the arts collective, Floating Tower, which he founded in New York in 2011 and which, since 2020, has had a residency branch in North Adams. And it informed how he thought of an artistic response to the war against Ukraine.

The result is an “immersive music and light experience” that will fill the Adams Theater on July 1 and 2, bringing together over 20 musicians with a video projection work by Joe Wheaton. The piece is based on a classic film about Ukraine and is part of the theater’s ongoing and evolving effort to bring artists to the community and lend them space to put their work together.

The purpose is to celebrate Ukraine as a crossroads of cultures and includes Ukrainian musicians — including several teens who are in the U.S. seeking refuge from the conflict. Proceeds from the performance — tickets are priced on a sliding scale — will go to the humanitarian relief group Razom for Ukraine.

The performance is inspired by Sergei Parajanov’s classic 1965 film “Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors.” It is a kind of folk Romeo and Juliet set in the Hutsul community of the Carpathian Mountains in western Ukraine. It is a marvel of cinematic invention, with vibrant colors, rapidly shifting perspectives, and striking dream-like images, with a shifting sonic landscape of folk music and sound effects.

Parajanov is best known in the West for his 1969 film “The Color of Pomegranate,” and had a unique career for a Soviet artist, as a Georgian-Armenian artist who worked in Ukraine and told stories about traditional folk culture. That surprising blend of backgrounds and perspectives is part of what Kovler hopes to capture in his work, placing Ukraine as more than just “a satellite of Russia” as Putin’s propaganda machine frames it to justify their aggression.

“Our ‘Shadows’ is a double-entendre,” Kovler said. “On the one hand it takes its inspiration from the film, on the other is all the forgotten ancestors of modern Ukraine — Jewish, Persian, Muslim — all the connections are there and present in the shadows.”

Kovler has assembled a roster of musicians that includes traditional Ukrainian folk musicians and dancers. It includes the sounds of traditional Ukrainian instruments like the bandura (a distinctive kind of lute), a sopilka (a wooden flute), and even a trembita, an eight-foot-long Carpathian version of an alpine horn made of birch wood that figures prominently in Parajanov’s film (“We are attempting now to learn how to play it,” Kovler confesses).

This is more than just a presentation of “pure” Ukrainian film music and aims to reflect the different sounds that have moved through what is now Ukraine throughout its long history. That includes instruments from Persian culture like the daf (a frame drum) and the tabla (a double-sided drum common in South Asian music). There will also be an oud (a Middle Eastern lute), and a nai (a Romanian pan flute), as well as western instruments like violin, double bass, and piano.

Kovler has lived this kind of eclectic approach to music. Born in Moscow, his grandparents were an opera singer and a pianist, trained in the rigid Russian classical tradition. When his family moved to Israel, Kovler began to study with composer and ethnomusicologist André Hajdu, who had studied with luminaries like Zoltan Kodaly, Darius Milhaud, and Olivier Messiaen, all who pursued new ways to consider and include folk music in their work.

This spirit guided Kovler through his career as he gradually moved beyond a career as an “academic” composer, who was a Tanglewood Fellow and did postgraduate work at the New England Conservatory. He studied musical theater and has woven it all together to create his own style of hard-to-categorize music.

Kovler says the Ukraine project has been on his mind for years but took on new urgency after the Russian invasion last year. He has been working with and rehearsing with the different elements of the ensemble he has created for it, but they will all come together in person for the first time only this coming week, with a residency at the Adams Theater.

“I don’t see myself as the composer of this particular thing, but more as an igniter or an initiator,” he said. “Though I do make a lot of the compositional decisions.”

A major part of the experience will be the lights from video projection artist Joe Wheaton, who is based in Becket and whose recent work includes lighting up Hancock Shaker Village over the holiday season.

Wheaton describes first learning about Kovler’s work a few years ago when they both performed at TurnPark in West Stockbridge. He had set up to run a projection installation on the other side of a wall from Kovler and his ensemble. “It was so unlike anything else you hear,” he says.

Kovler mentioned the Ukraine project to him late last year, and Wheaton says he was “very eager both to do something together with him and to help” the situation in Ukraine. The work, which they will install on three sides of the Adams Theater, will be “full of surprises,” and reflects his own amazement at Parajanov’s work and the possibilities opened by the music.

“My work is not really representational,” Wheaton says. “It tends to be more dreamscape-y.” While including some recognizable images, the point is more to shift contexts and redefine them, to create a sense of wonder about how elements fit together.

The project has been given space by Yina Moore, founder and artistic director of the Adams Theater. Both Kovler and Wheaton are on the theater’s artistic advisory board.

“This project is like a dream come true for me,” Moore says. “Their work is so dear to me.”

She said it fits the theater’s mission to not just provide community-focused work throughout the year but to welcome artists in residence to work out projects especially for “cross-cultural work” that moves across languages and borders.

And it is a big step for a theater that remains itself a work in progress. This summer is what Moore calls a “pop up” season, offering performances even as renovations on the space are ongoing. It is not yet the kind of finished performance space audiences might expect, but she finds those that come out arrive with the right spirit.

“People feel excited,” she said. “They want to help. They want to be a part of it.”

