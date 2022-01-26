Best Bets in the Berkshires, June 27 - July 3 (copy)

NORTH ADAMS — Solid Sound is back this spring.

The recently-announced lineup includes Sylvan Esso, Japanese Breakfast, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, and, of course, Wilco.

Lineup of solid sound artists

The recently-announced lineup for Solid Sound.

The festival, curated and headlined by alt-rock band Wilco, began in 2010 and since has become a biennial staple at the the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, attracting thousands of people.

Last year, the event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is set for May 27 through 29. Proof of vaccination is required for concert-goers older than 12, according to the Solid Sound website, which also notes that requirement could change.

