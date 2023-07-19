After 20 years of working with Spanish wines, Matt Straus enjoyed them as he traveled through Spain

Editor's Note This is the first of a three-part series that columnist Matt Straus is writing about his travels in Spain.

It’s a strange thing to work for a long time with products that are closely associated with a particular part of the world that you have never seen. When I realized several weeks ago that there seemed a few especially intriguing reasons to visit Spain for the first time, and that I could square the time away and the expense, I eagerly began to cobble together an itinerary.

Twenty years ago, when I started managing wine lists and inventories at restaurants, Spanish wines were on my radar as least as early as French and Italian wines, if not before. For one thing, they were virtually all affordable. There were a few Spanish wines that were already stratospherically priced. A few of the handful of very expensive wines were made by old-school, traditional producers. The era of “cult wines” had also just begun; there were a few very pricy modern newcomers, too. But for the most part, Spanish import portfolios were full of inexpensive wines, and a broad range of quality and complexity.

Sign up for the In The Berkshires This Week newsletter Sign up

In the early going, in what was a theme for me just like so many other people, I was attracted to the wines of the south, specifically the region called Priorat, closest to Barcelona. The red wines from Priorat are full of the grape called garnacha, which in France, where it is known as grenache, for many years has been the most important grape in the southern Rhone Valley, and appellations like Châteauneuf-du-Pape. No matter whether you call it garnacha or grenache, whether the closest city is Avignon or Tarragona, the grape tends to ripen easily and quickly. In a warm growing season, it gets as dark and sweet as a fig under a broiler.

Those flavors are the first ones that jump out at a lot of people when they start to become curious about wine, and they definitely did jump out at me. Especially then, but even now, it isn’t hard to find a wine of decent quality for $20-$25. And gone are the days when people had to worry about buying something that didn’t taste good because the fruit was under-ripe. To the contrary; grapes like garnacha from Priorat (or the southern Rhone); zinfandel in California, malbec in Argentina, and increasingly nebbiolo in northern Italy, have moved with breakneck speed to the other end of the ripeness spectrum.

After my wine adolescence, the early crush on the hot-and-sugary sweet subsided, and as it is for many, was replaced by the great Spanish examples of the category that an old friend used to call “real wine.” When my friend said it, he was referring not just to wines of a certain style —though they were stylistically consistent — but also to wines made with a lighter touch, with some of the ripeness and sugar traded for acidity. They were wines with lesser alcohol levels. He also was undoubtedly referring to wines that were not made in millions of bottles at a time, but by families, some of which had been learning about their vineyards and their winemaking for several generations. When my friend used the expression “real wine,” he was talking about the stuff on family tables at dinner every night, sometimes more than one bottle at a time.

Starting with Rioja, and the grape called tempranillo, which is the most important grape of northern Spain, my affinity for wines from all over the Iberian peninsula began to grow and hasn’t let up. In the last dozen years, since my restaurant opened in San Francisco, I was lucky enough to become acquainted with spectacular wines from regions without famous names, like Bierzo and Galicia in the northwest part of the country, and the Penedes, the beautiful little mountain range just outside of Barcelona.

Then, of course, there was the icing on the cake, in terms of planning a trip to Spain, which was tracking the best bites of food, in these regions with different culinary traditions to accompany their distinctive wines. I was suddenly chomping at the bit. I booked flights from New York, in and out of Madrid, with plans to rent a car to drive to wineries in Rioja and the northwest, and then to visit a beloved grower in the Penedes. I would finally see the Prado, and lay eyes on some of the greatest paintings by Joan Miro and Pablo Picasso; modest diversions in the midst of what was sure to be an amazing tour of gastronomic discoveries.