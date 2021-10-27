LENOX — Two in-person benefit screenings of "Speak What You Feel," a full-length documentary about Shakespeare & Company's Fall Festival of Shakespeare education program will be held 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, in the Tina Packer Playhouse.
Funds raised from the two screenings will be matched by an anonymous family, up to $10,000, in support of this year's Fall Festival of Shakespeare, which marks a return to live student performances. The Senior Fall Festival, held in 2020, was virtual due to the pandemic. Tickets are on a "Pay What You Choose" scale of $10, $20 and $30 for the 2 p.m. community screening. The 7 p.m. screenings tickets are $50, $100 and $250. For more information and tickets, visit: shakespeare.org/shows/2021/in-person-screening-of-speak-what-we-feel.
The documentary, by Patrick J. Toole, follows hundreds of students from 10 high schools across Berkshire and Hampden counties, and Columbia County, N.Y., as they prepare to stage full productions of a Shakespeare play under the guidance of the Fall Festival's education artists.
“You should really be there, but, if you can’t be in the rehearsal, on the stage, or in the audience, this film will take you there,” said Kevin G. Coleman, the company's founding director of education, in a statement.
Winner of the Audience Award for Best Documentary Film at the 2021 Berkshire International Film Festival, the film offers an intimate looks at the immersive program which has been replicated across the United States as well as in Australia, Bosnia, Canada, India, Israel, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.
“I can’t think of a more compelling and inspiring documentary subject to cover than the Fall Festival of Shakespeare,” Toole said in a release. “Anthropologists should be studying this program and the unique community that has emerged from it.”
Both screenings will be followed by a talkback facilitated by Shakespeare & Company Artistic Director Allyn Burrows. The 7 p.m. screening will also provide an opportunity to meet the filmmakers and other artists involved in the Fall Festival of Shakespeare.