LENOX — Celebrate the return of the Morgan family's rosewood Steinway piano to Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum with a Victorian tea and a concert by Amy Renak on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Renak, who teaches piano at the Berkshire Music School and Miss Hall’s School, also is the director of music at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield and is the choir director at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire in Great Barrington. Renak will play songs from the Bowery, a bit of Ragtime and from the Gilded Age. Tea will follow the musical program.
This event is a fundraiser to establish a fund for the maintenance of the piano.
A STEINWAY FOR VENTFORT
Sarah Morgan, sister of financier J.P. Morgan, and her husband, George Morgan, purchased the Steinway in 1895 for their Lenox home. The piano arrived in Lenox, at Ventfort Hall, directly form the Steinway factory in Astoria, N.Y., and remained there until the Morgan children, then adults, assumed control of the house. The children sold the mansion, along with the majority of its contents, save for the piano, which was moved to the family home in New York City.
Up until a few months ago, the whereabouts of the piano were unknown. Then, Ventfort Hall received a call from the Morgans' great-great-great-grandson, who was offering to donate the family's Steinway to the organization. The donor received the piano from his grandmother, in 2011, with the understanding that if he could no longer keep it, the piano would return to its original home — Ventfort Hall.
Although Steinway keeps confidential information about their customers, Ventfort Hall was able to confirm, using the serial number etched into the piano, that the instrument was completed on March 28, 1895, and shipped to a customer at 104 Walker St., Lenox on May 29, 1895.
The celebratory tea and concert is co-chaired by Board Members Helen Charbonneau and Natalie Johnsonius Neubert.