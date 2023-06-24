MUSIC REVIEW: At Tanglewood, The Steve Miller Band serves up hits, blues and ingenious guitar licks

LENOX — A sea of umbrellas encircled the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood on Friday night, as concert-goers gathered to see the Steve Miller Band and Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers — with the added percussion of a steady summer drizzle.

It was a soupy evening in Lenox — Steve Miller, the namesake of the headlining act, had to clean his fogged glasses off on stage more than once — but well-attended. Those who endured the light rain and humidity for the second concert of Tanglewood's Popular Artist Series were treated to a 90-minute bash and an audience with a world-class guitarist who delivered a hit-laden, monumental set.

To be clear, however, the show started with what can only be described as a multi-instrumental masterclass by Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers. Hornsby, who last graced Tanglewood’s stage 29 years ago, was certainly happy to be back.

“This is by request, because we’re in Tanglewood,” Hornsby said, as he launched into an atonal, jazzy piano riff that traversed just about every ivory he had at his disposal.

“That’s the sound of birds at Tanglewood,” he said, eliciting some laughs. In one of the night’s many magic acts, he used that riffing to transition into the intro for “The Way it Is,” his most popular song and one that was received very warmly by the audience.

Hornsby’s set was full of surprises. At one point, he picked up an Appalachian dulcimer (a four-stringed folk instrument), and the set saw accompaniment by fiddle, mandolin and spoons against a washboard.

Whereas Hornsby’s set showcased a wider array of instruments, Miller’s was a love letter to his apparatus of choice: the electric guitar. He didn’t pick up an acoustic until an hour into the set, and he set it down again almost immediately.

He cycled through an assortment of Stratocasters, a Les Paul, and even his “sitar guitar,” an oddity he purchased in 1965 for $125. He used each to great effect — and used the Les Paul as an opportunity to talk about the artist it’s named after — who happened to be his godfather.

Miller, who was born in Milwaukee, credited the jazz guitarist Paul as one of his biggest inspirations for becoming a guitarist. His parents were the best man and matron of honor when Paul, originally from Waukesha, Wis., married Mary Ford.

Miller began by taking the audience to “Swingtown,” belting out that song’s group vocals with his co-pilots Kenny Lee Lewis on bass and Jacob Petersen on guitar.

With barely a pause, they launched into one of the show’s highlights: a lengthy rendition of “Fly Like An Eagle,” featuring a brilliant solo by keyboardist Joseph Wooten (a common theme) and some excellent guitar play by Miller himself (an even more common theme). The lightwork accompanying the spaciest of the Miller Band’s anthems set a perfect, psychedelic lava lamp tone that elevated the performance.

Miller and Wooten spent most of the night trading masterful solos, dominating the show’s setlist with expansive, transformative streaks to deepen each and every track. Wooten got a chance to drop the synthesizer settings and play pure piano as the set shifted from the hits and took a bluesy turn.

Miller and company played a string of hits after that, rattling off “Jet Airliner”, “The Stake” and “Abracadabra” before throwing it back to 1968’s “Living in the USA,” which saw Miller pick up a harmonica to invigorating effect. After that, the “Space Cowboy,” followed by “Serenade.”

That led to Miller showcasing his “sitar guitar,” which had previously been on display next to an instrument belonging to the celebrated sitarist Ravi Shankar, he said. He used it to play “Wild Mountain Honey,” a trippy track in its own right. That was pursued by “Dance, Dance, Dance."

Then, the band diverged into its influences. After invoking Paul Butterfield, Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf in a bit of stage talk describing his competition in the Chicago nightclub scene early in his career, Miller finally settled on covering Elmore James, the Delta blues man who taught the world to dust their brooms. In a version of James’ song, “Stranger Blues,” Miller showcased yet another trick: his penchant for the slide guitar.

Carlos Santana was also cited as an inspiration for the song, “Shu Ba Da Du Ma Ma Ma." Then it was back to the hits with “Jungle Love.”

The set culminated in a show-stopping performance of “Take The Money and Run,” featuring the best solo of the night from Miller (subjectively) and a top-flight turn from Wooten, too. The band walked off stage after drawing a standing ovation, but fooled no one. There were still two major songs that needed playing.

Picking up a sparkling blue Stratocaster, Miller and the band returned to deliver “The Joker,” which had been called for earlier in the night by a few attendees, and finished with a rendition of “Rock’n Me” that sought to get the audience, still on their feet, involved in a call and response.

The ultimate result: a foray into phenomenal blues rock bookended by spirited renditions of the band’s greatest hits.

UPCOMING TANGLEWOOD POPULAR ARTIST SERIES CONCERTS

Tickets for the Popular Artists concerts and other performances at Tanglewood are already on sale through tanglewood.org.

All shows are in the Shed unless otherwise noted.

7 p.m. July 1: Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

7:30 p.m. July 2: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss with Special Guest JD McPherson (4-ticket limit purchase).

8 p.m. July 3 and 4: James Taylor, sold out.

7 p.m. Aug. 24: Train with Parmalee

7 p.m. Aug. 31: Jackson Browne

7 p.m. Sept. 2: Guster

7 p.m., Sept. 3: John Legend **Tickets go on sale 10 a.m., June 28